From an arable farmer’s perspective, the 2020 harvest is probably one to forget. With the wettest autumn in many years inhibiting ground conditions for planting, and then spring only offering a brief window for spring sowing to make up the deficit – it was never going to be a particularly memorable harvest. Farmers are now turning towards the new cycle with the hope that this first year of the new decade will finally be behind them. Displaying typical resilience and determination to get on with the job in hand, crops are now largely harvested and farmers are now looking forward to a new cropping year. The Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank agricultural team has been reviewing how their area has performed.

With variable weather affecting the whole nation, and lockdown hitting the sector’s usual demand, it is unsurprising that farming in 2020 has been a bit of a roller-coaster. Oliver Maxey, Regional Head of Agriculture, offers insights from working with those out in the fields in the South of England:

“As this year’s farm harvest draws to a close, the large amount of spring cropping, coupled with the exceptionally dry spring, has resulted in grain stores being not quite as full as hoped. Of course there is significant variation from one farm to another depending on the crops grown, soil type and rainfall for the area, however the harvest in the South of England is probably down about 30% on what would normally be expected.

“Alongside this, straw yields are also lower than normal, which will further reduce income streams for farms. On the bright side, grain prices have been steadily rising over the past 12 months and are currently at approximately £175/ton, which is 25% up on the last five-year average. This brings some opportunity to make up lost income despite lower yields.

“Another positive is savings that have been made through reduced fertiliser and spray costs, which are due to growing larger than normal areas of spring crops this year, compared to more expensive winter cereals. So, fortunately it may be that cashflows on arable farms find some relief.”

Livestock farms have also not escaped the chain of COVID-19 and climate consequences, as rising grain prices, inevitably lead to higher bought-in feed prices.

Oliver continued: “Beef, sheep and pig prices are running quite firm at the moment, which is good news. So, while it will be disappointing for those farmers to incur higher feed prices, they are perhaps in a stronger position to deal with rising feed costs compared to much of the dairy industry, where the current average milk price is only on a par with the average cost of production.”

Along with the entire economy, the agricultural sector will be waiting for news on a trade deal with the EU. Oliver considers the implications: “We all saw how quickly supermarket shelves emptied when COVID-19, took hold in the spring. Given the quantity of food imported from and exported to Europe, this is a big issue and one to watch closely.

“While any Brexit deal is not solely focussed on food, hopefully it is deemed an important aspect of the negotiation and will safeguard the future of farming in Britain.”

Darren Owers Regional Head of Agriculture for the North of England & Yorkshire, reports that on his patch, some in the agricultural sector cannot remember a year with so many challenging weather conditions. Yet, with weather cycles a feature of cultivating, farmers are relieved to see that soils seem to be in excellent condition to establish and enable an early start for next year’s crops.