Emyr is looking to sell 12-14 animals in total over the coming eight months, preferably through private sales, which should generate well over £20,000 for the two charities. The sale is likely to include five breeding bulls and several cows with both calves and in calf.

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution – R.A.B.I – is farming’s oldest and largest charity supporting farmers of all ages with financial grants, guidance and practical care.

It was in 2016 that Emyr first established his Old Stackyard British Blues herd in memory of his late wife Evelyn. The couple had sold their farm and built a house for their retirement, but sadly Evelyn’s untimely death from cancer changed everything. Emyr launched his Blues herd from scratch, for the sole purpose of raising funds for his two favoured causes. Four years on, he has raised over £50,000 so far – and is now planning his biggest sale to date.

Having already sold four bulls and 17 maiden heifers, Emyr explained: “The herd has done incredibly well and grown to 28 with 11 more calves due next year. All of this year’s calves were born naturally – unlike the previous 18 months when there were seven breech births, resulting in three Caesareans which was disappointing.”