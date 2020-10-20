Sale leader at 15,000gns was Elliot Miss Lea 825, a 28-month-old Canadian bred heifer by Sull Cyclone, out of a Crawfdown dam, and knocked down in calf to Elliot Conundrum and selling to G Price, Aberystwyth, Ceridigion. Miss Lea was one a string of 13 entries from John Elliot, Kelso, Roxburghshire trading to average £4,408.

His next best at 6,500gns was an Elliot Pure Class, a six-month-old roan heifer, by Elliott Royal Flush to Francis Baird, Tetbury, Gloucestershire who also took home her dam, the five-year-old Elliot Pure Surprise TI +21, SRI +21 for 4,000gns. A bid of 5,000gns secured the cow and calf pair for S Brigdale, Ennis, County Clare. Elliot Miss Lea 634, was a three-year-old white CSF Evolution daughter, and her seven-month-old roan bull, Elliot Kirkwall by Elliot Royal Flush.

“The day’s trade for Beef Shorthorn was on fire, fuelled by buyers demonstrating vision; they are aware that Beef Shorthorn genetics will fit future systems under a new post Brexit regime, potentially offering support for public goods, including environment schemes,” commented breed society president, Cathryn Williamson.

“Beef Shorthorn will provide a solution delivering a low input, low cost, modern functional suckler cow – milky, hardy, fertile, forage based, with a quiet temperament and great longevity. And they are also aware that Beef Shorthorn cross steers are continuing to find a ready market influenced by Morrisons Shorthorn Beef scheme.”