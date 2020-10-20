|2020-10-20
Stirling Beef Shorthorn Females Smash Breed Records
Beef Shorthorn established two new breed records - a heifer at 15,000gns and £3,543.75 female average, up £1,103.75 on the year for 52 lots sold and 88% clearance in Stirling on Sunday 18 October where entries met an insatiable demand at the breed society’s official sale.
Sale leader at 15,000gns was Elliot Miss Lea 825, a 28-month-old Canadian bred heifer by Sull Cyclone, out of a Crawfdown dam, and knocked down in calf to Elliot Conundrum and selling to G Price, Aberystwyth, Ceridigion. Miss Lea was one a string of 13 entries from John Elliot, Kelso, Roxburghshire trading to average £4,408.
His next best at 6,500gns was an Elliot Pure Class, a six-month-old roan heifer, by Elliott Royal Flush to Francis Baird, Tetbury, Gloucestershire who also took home her dam, the five-year-old Elliot Pure Surprise TI +21, SRI +21 for 4,000gns. A bid of 5,000gns secured the cow and calf pair for S Brigdale, Ennis, County Clare. Elliot Miss Lea 634, was a three-year-old white CSF Evolution daughter, and her seven-month-old roan bull, Elliot Kirkwall by Elliot Royal Flush.
“The day’s trade for Beef Shorthorn was on fire, fuelled by buyers demonstrating vision; they are aware that Beef Shorthorn genetics will fit future systems under a new post Brexit regime, potentially offering support for public goods, including environment schemes,” commented breed society president, Cathryn Williamson.
“Beef Shorthorn will provide a solution delivering a low input, low cost, modern functional suckler cow – milky, hardy, fertile, forage based, with a quiet temperament and great longevity. And they are also aware that Beef Shorthorn cross steers are continuing to find a ready market influenced by Morrisons Shorthorn Beef scheme.”
The day’s second highest call of 7,800gns went to an entry from Major JPO Gibb, Blairgowrie, Perthshire who traded a total of eight heifer lots to average £5,932. His sale topper was Glenisla Desiree N461 TI +37, SRI +48, a 15-month-old roan by the 12,000gns Millerston Jamboree. She sold to A&C Farms, Langham, Rutland along with four more Glenisla entries each by Jamboree.
A&C Farms went to 6,000gns twice for two, 19-month-olds; first in the ring was the red and little white Glenisla Sally Broadhooks N404 TI +40, SRI +50 followed at by the roan Glenisla Waterloo Naomi N432 TI +29, SRI +29. The same buyers went to 5,000gns for the 20-month-old roan Glenisla Desiree N396, and they paid 4,200gns for the 19-month-old red and little white Glenisla Waterloo Andrea N426 TI +38, SI +29.
Gates Farming, Coldoverton, Leicestershire took home 10 entries including two, Chapelton Glen Clova daughters from Glenisla. They went to 6,800gns for Glenisla Desiree N454 TI +43, SRI +46, an 18-month-old red and little white, and 4,200gns for the 19-month-old roan, Glenisla Eva Broadhooks N403 TI +33, SRI +35.
The Jamboree sired Glenisla Foxglove Tansy N470 TI +33, SRI +37, a 14-month-old roan was secured for 5,200gns by Thomas Cheetham, Tetbury, Gloucestershire.
The bull trade was led at 6,200gns by Drumsleed Nato TI +24, SRI +26, a 21-month-old red and white Knockenjig Glenfiddich son from G and M Smith Laurencekirk, Kincardineshire to EW Jolly, Forfar, Angus.
Three lots sold to 4,800gns. First to go was the two-year-old red and white Westbroad Mateo TI +28, SRI +36 by Galla Jackpot. Bred by D Welsh Kilmarnock, Ayrshire he sold to the Scottish Government’s bull stud, Inverness. JGS and D Duncan, Banff, Aberdeenshire made the next 4,800gns bid for Stonehills No Limits TI +27, SRI +32, a 20-month-old roan Faughhill Ivan son from GL Riby, Bridlington, East Yorkshire.
The final 4,800gns call went to Galla Negotiator TI +18, SRI +6, an 18-month-old roan Elliot Matrix son from JW Frame, Biggar, Lanarkshire to Rattray Estates, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.
Auctioneers: United Auctions