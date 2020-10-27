Doug said: “When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change. Your attitude determines your altitude.

“Join me to grow your emotional resilience skills so you can get more rewards from life.”

Event organiser Robert Ramsay, of SAC Consulting - part of Scotland’s Rural College, said: “Farming is a high-pressure industry and while the lifestyle is great, at times of great uncertainty it is easy to become overwhelmed.

“With the challenges of Brexit and now Covid-19, it is more important than ever to understand our own limitations and reach out for help and support when needed.

“Doug has garnered international recognition for his frank, upfront and honest take on managing mental health within the agricultural industry and we are incredibly fortunate to have him speak to the Farm Advisory Service.“

The webinar will be held on Monday 16 November from 8pm to 9pm.

For more information, or to book your place, visit: www.fas.scot/