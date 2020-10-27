|
2020-10-27
Bouncing Forward From a Crisis
A New Zealand farmer who has overcome everything from earthquakes to drought will offer advice to his Scottish counterparts on how to ‘bounce forward’ from a crisis.
With Brexit and Covid-19 bringing new challenges to an already high-pressure industry, Doug Avery will lead a Farm Advisory Service (FAS) webinar offering tips to farmers on how to become more resilient.
Doug, who enjoyed a successful tour of Scotland in 2018, set up the company Resilient Farmer after overcoming drought, earthquakes, mental health challenges and spiralling debt to establish one of the most productive farms in New Zealand.
He will recap his own story and discuss his ‘four pillars’ of good mental and emotional health, identifying the issues that hold you back and how to bring yourself back from the brink.
Doug said: “When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change. Your attitude determines your altitude.
“Join me to grow your emotional resilience skills so you can get more rewards from life.”
Event organiser Robert Ramsay, of SAC Consulting - part of Scotland’s Rural College, said: “Farming is a high-pressure industry and while the lifestyle is great, at times of great uncertainty it is easy to become overwhelmed.
“With the challenges of Brexit and now Covid-19, it is more important than ever to understand our own limitations and reach out for help and support when needed.
“Doug has garnered international recognition for his frank, upfront and honest take on managing mental health within the agricultural industry and we are incredibly fortunate to have him speak to the Farm Advisory Service.“
The webinar will be held on Monday 16 November from 8pm to 9pm.
For more information, or to book your place, visit: www.fas.scot/