The end of September 2020 saw the closing date for several parcels of land within the Penrith area. With multiple offers received on all properties, each sale achieved a price well in excess of its individual guide, ranging from 17% to 40% over.

Brought to market by the Carlisle office of H&H Land & Estates, these recent sales included 89-acres of land at Troutbeck, 14-acres of land to the west of Penrith, 27-acres of land Mungrisdale, and 8-acres of land at Greystoke. These sales demonstrate ongoing encouraging signs for the Cumbrian land market as we move into autumn.

Despite the headline news and challenges of Brexit and Covid-19, H&H Land & Estates are seeing an increasing amount of land coming forward for sale, and uncharted demand to match. Land offering agricultural potential has been highly sought-after over recent months and each of these parcels proved no exception. Buying interest varied from farming neighbours to farmers out-with the area, and from investors looking to take advantage of current tax regimes to forestry, lifestyle and amenity purchasers.