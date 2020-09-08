Heading North over the border isn’t the traditional route for most Mule gimmer lambs sold at NEMSA sales in the autumn, but for the last 40 years or so, Billy Tweedie and son, Thomas, have been doing just that - buying lambs from the Alston Moor sale at Lazonby and taking them to Brownsbank Farm, Biggar, where they fit perfectly into their farming system.

Thomas’s great grandfather came to Brownsbank back in 1939 and the family has been there ever since. It sits aside the busy A702 Edinburgh road, just out of Biggar, and runs to around 500 acres, which is all down to grass, running from 800-1300 feet above sea level.



It carries 750 lambing ewes, made up of 700 North of England Mule ewes and 50 Texel X sheep retained out of the Mules, and lately 65 head of Luing cattle, which replaced a herd of Limousins which were sold a few years back.



The first Mules came to Brownsbank around 40 years ago when they couldn’t get enough Scotch Mules, which they traditionally carried. Billy saw the Lazonby Alston Moor sale advertised with 30,000 lambs entered and went down to see…and was hooked.



They returned the following year and the last of the Scotch Mules went the following year. They felt the North of England Mule was just a nicer temperament and with better mothering ability compared to what they were used to.



“We got some more Scotch Mules in 2001 during the FMD as we couldn’t travel down to the North of England….it was the first time Thomas had worked with them….and he didn’t appreciate the difference and that batch only lasted a couple of years,” says Billy.