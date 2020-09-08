The rams saw a harder to please demand but still managed a clearance of 78%. All averages were up on the year with females £20 - £42.50 up. Rams saw a lift of £87.

The senior ewes set a strong trade when topping at £181/head for a pen of seven 3 year olds from DW Ellis, Pentrefoelas, going home with JG Morton, Penrith. Mr Ellis sold further pens for £176/head (2 year olds), £168/head (4 year olds) and £145/head (5 year olds). GO & E Williams, Derwen sold 3year olds for £142/head to RJ Davies, St Asaph.

The shearling ewes were topped by well known breeders E & D Jones, Machynellth when selling a pen of seven for £220/head to Andrew Hartley, Hebden Bridge. The same buyer bought a pen at £198/head from the Jones’s. Whilst GW & GW Green, Bridgenorth also paid £198 for a pen of eight form the Jones Family. All the way down from Ruthwell, Scotland was James Goldie who sold pens for£196/head and two lots at £190 to JM Hallam, High Peak. JA & R Geldard & Sons, Kendal sold their best pen at £195/head to Adam Kikbride, Keswick. There was a consistent show of quality sheep throughout with £160-£170 achieved regular away. You could pick up smaller compact types from £145 to £155. With those picked out for pedigree breeding regularly £180 and above.

The solid trades in the prime and store lamb rings at present provided a firm base for ewe lambs helping to put the average up £21 on the year. A & G Hughes, Clynnogfawr topped when selling their first pen at £202/head to the telephone bid of Francis Brewer, Exeter. Next AW Davies, Pwllheli sold his pen at £172/head to another telephone bidder this time, Aidan McConville in Northern Ireland. Mr McConville also bought two pens at £140/head from G & A Fort, Keighley. Both WJ & DJ Williams, Pwllheli and C & J Price, Brecon sold pens for £120/head. Most pens hit the £100 with some smaller running type lambs bought could be bought in the £90’s.