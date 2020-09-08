|2020-09-08
Lleyn Sheep Sell Well at Ruthin
A strong day for the females with 100% clearance in the senior ewes and shearling ewes with only one pen of five ewe lambs not finding a home.
The rams saw a harder to please demand but still managed a clearance of 78%. All averages were up on the year with females £20 - £42.50 up. Rams saw a lift of £87.
The senior ewes set a strong trade when topping at £181/head for a pen of seven 3 year olds from DW Ellis, Pentrefoelas, going home with JG Morton, Penrith. Mr Ellis sold further pens for £176/head (2 year olds), £168/head (4 year olds) and £145/head (5 year olds). GO & E Williams, Derwen sold 3year olds for £142/head to RJ Davies, St Asaph.
The shearling ewes were topped by well known breeders E & D Jones, Machynellth when selling a pen of seven for £220/head to Andrew Hartley, Hebden Bridge. The same buyer bought a pen at £198/head from the Jones’s. Whilst GW & GW Green, Bridgenorth also paid £198 for a pen of eight form the Jones Family. All the way down from Ruthwell, Scotland was James Goldie who sold pens for£196/head and two lots at £190 to JM Hallam, High Peak. JA & R Geldard & Sons, Kendal sold their best pen at £195/head to Adam Kikbride, Keswick. There was a consistent show of quality sheep throughout with £160-£170 achieved regular away. You could pick up smaller compact types from £145 to £155. With those picked out for pedigree breeding regularly £180 and above.
The solid trades in the prime and store lamb rings at present provided a firm base for ewe lambs helping to put the average up £21 on the year. A & G Hughes, Clynnogfawr topped when selling their first pen at £202/head to the telephone bid of Francis Brewer, Exeter. Next AW Davies, Pwllheli sold his pen at £172/head to another telephone bidder this time, Aidan McConville in Northern Ireland. Mr McConville also bought two pens at £140/head from G & A Fort, Keighley. Both WJ & DJ Williams, Pwllheli and C & J Price, Brecon sold pens for £120/head. Most pens hit the £100 with some smaller running type lambs bought could be bought in the £90’s.
The rams saw the highlight come from the pen of G & A Fort, Keighley. Brightonhouse International (01299/1918618) sired by Fort Grand Prix sold for 5000gns to Christine Lewis, Caersws. Two rams sold for 2600gns. First JA & R Geldard & Sons sold a Wraycastle Ram (00621/1917573) sired by a Wraycastle sire to DN Bennett & Son, Meifod. Helen Wells, Cardigan sold Rowelen Isaac (00575/1901350) to Derek Steen, Dumfries. E & D Jones, Machynellth sold two from their pen at 1500gns. Whilst Lionel Organ, Llandysul sold one at 1400gns.
Averages
Senior Ewes to £181 av. £136.50 (+42.50)
Shearling Ewes to £220 av. £167 (+20)
Ewe Lambs to £202 av. £108 (+21)
Rams to 5000gns av. £754 (+87)
Top Prices
Senior Ewes
DW Ellis (3YO) £181
DW Ellis (2YO) £176
DW Ellis (4YO) £168
DW Ellis (5YO) £145
GO & E Williams (3YO) £142
WJ & DJ Williams (3YO) £140 (x2)
DW Ellis (3YO) £138
AW Davies (2YO) £138
GO & E Williams (2YO) £134
Shearling Ewes
E & D Jones £220
E & D Jones £198 (x2)
JK Goldie £196
JA & R Geldard & Sons £195
JK Goldie £190 (x2)
H Goldie £188
H Goldie £186
Twose Farms Ltd £182
JA & R Geldard & Sons £180
J Hamer £178
HM Wells £178
L Organ £178
J Hamer £176
Orchard Lleyn £176
Ewe Lambs
A & G Hughes £202
AW Davies £172
G & A Fort £140 (x2)
WJ & DJ Williams £120
C & J Price £120
A Parry £110
P Knowles £110
W & B Lewis £108
A & E Davies £108
G & TA Williams £105
C & J Price £105
R & G Davies £104
A & G Hughes £104 (x3)
Rams
G & A Fort (30) 5000gns
HM Wells (100) 2600gns
JA & R Geldard & Sons (93) 2600gns
E & D Jones (79) 1500gn
E & D Jones (80) 1500gns
L Organ (44) 1400gns
G & A Fort (35) 1050gns
L Organ (42) 1000gns
L Organ (43) 1000gns
C Lewis (14sub) 950gns
G & A Fort (32) 850gns
WJ & DJ Williams (49) 820gns
JA & R Geldard & Sons (94) 800gns
JA & R Geldard & Sons (95) 800gns
P Knowles (64) 800gns
