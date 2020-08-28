This lamb, one of 19 to make 10,000gns or more, is sired by the 65,000gns Lanark champion from last year when judged by Charlie Boden, Garngour Craftsman, and is an embryo-bred lamb from a ewe lamb flushed last year and sired by the 32,000gns Plasucha Big Gun.

The subject of much pre-sale speculation and a crowed puller from the moment he set foot in the market, Double Diamond carries an index in the top 1% of the breed and was met with an opening bid of 10,000gns. The price quickly escalated, with a rarely seen bidding war between a brace of consortiums, resulting in Brian Ross’ hammer finally falling in favour of a three-way partnership between Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Maybole, Procters Farm, Procters, Lancashire and Messrs Teward, New View, Darlington.

Second best of the day at 65,000gns was Hexel Django from Donald and Sarah MacPherson. This son of Procters Chumba Wumba, himself a son of the 100,000gns Sportsmans Batman, is out of a dam by Duncryne Uber Cool and was another for whom the bids quickly flew in.

Taking this lamb was another three-way syndicate, comprising the Knox family, Haddo, Turriff, Keith, Alan and Roy Campbell, Cowal, Lochgoilhead and the Wight family, Midlock, Lanark.

Then at 50,000gns was another from the same pen as the sale topper in the form of Sportsmans Dirty Harry. This lamb bv Garngour Craftsman is out of a dam by the homebred Sportsmans A Star and heads away to a five leg partnership. Shares in him were taken by Robbie Wilson, Milnbank, Turriff the Nicholson family, Knockem, Scottish Borders, Bruce Renwick, Castlecairn, Scottish Borders, Donald and Sarah MacPherson, Hexel, Berwick-On-Tweed, the Arnott family, Haymount, Kelso.

Another from Charlie Boden, this time from the Mellor Vale flock then followed that at 40,000gns, with this being Mellor Vale Déjà vu. Again by the 65,000gns Craftsman, he is out of a dam by Garngour Alabam and is another with an index in the top 1% of the breed. He was shared by Stuart Barclay, Harestone, Aberdeenshire and John Forsyth, Glenside, Maybole.

Two then traded at 34,000gns, with the first of these being early in the day from the Knox family. This was Haddo Dynamite, a Hexel Born To Be Wild son out of a dam by Clinterty Yuga Khan which is maternal sister to the 24,000gns Haddo Breadwinner. He has an index in the top 1% and sold to George Howie, Knock, Mintlaw and Brian Buchan, Clinterty, Fraserburgh.

The other to make this price was Claybury Dunkirk from the Draper family’s Shropshire-based flock. This son of Strathbogie Cannonball is out of a dam by Scholars Yahoo and was another to attract strong bidding before being knocked down in a split deal to the Wight family, Midlock, Lanark, Gordon Gray, Ettrick, Selkirk, and Messrs MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth.

Following him at 32,000gns was Haymount Divine King from Jack Arnott and family. This one was from a pen which attracted plenty of attention ahead of the sale and is by Usk Vale Crackerjack and out of a dam by Clinterty Yuga Khan. He sold back to his sire’s breeder, Willy Davis, Usk Vale, Pontypool.

And then at 30,000gns was Teiglum Dancing Brave from Andrew Clark, Clark Farms. He’s by Procters Chumba Wumba and out of a dam by Knock Yardsman, with an index in the top 5%. He was taken by Robbie Wilson, Milnbank.