|2020-08-28
UK Record Price for a Sheep at Lanark Texel Sale
A flying trade at the Scottish National Texel Sale, Lanark, saw a new UK record price for a sheep at 350,000gns when Charlie Boden and family sold Sportsmans Double Diamond from their Sportsmans flock, Stockport, Cheshire.
This lamb, one of 19 to make 10,000gns or more, is sired by the 65,000gns Lanark champion from last year when judged by Charlie Boden, Garngour Craftsman, and is an embryo-bred lamb from a ewe lamb flushed last year and sired by the 32,000gns Plasucha Big Gun.
The subject of much pre-sale speculation and a crowed puller from the moment he set foot in the market, Double Diamond carries an index in the top 1% of the breed and was met with an opening bid of 10,000gns. The price quickly escalated, with a rarely seen bidding war between a brace of consortiums, resulting in Brian Ross’ hammer finally falling in favour of a three-way partnership between Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Maybole, Procters Farm, Procters, Lancashire and Messrs Teward, New View, Darlington.
Second best of the day at 65,000gns was Hexel Django from Donald and Sarah MacPherson. This son of Procters Chumba Wumba, himself a son of the 100,000gns Sportsmans Batman, is out of a dam by Duncryne Uber Cool and was another for whom the bids quickly flew in.
Taking this lamb was another three-way syndicate, comprising the Knox family, Haddo, Turriff, Keith, Alan and Roy Campbell, Cowal, Lochgoilhead and the Wight family, Midlock, Lanark.
Then at 50,000gns was another from the same pen as the sale topper in the form of Sportsmans Dirty Harry. This lamb bv Garngour Craftsman is out of a dam by the homebred Sportsmans A Star and heads away to a five leg partnership. Shares in him were taken by Robbie Wilson, Milnbank, Turriff the Nicholson family, Knockem, Scottish Borders, Bruce Renwick, Castlecairn, Scottish Borders, Donald and Sarah MacPherson, Hexel, Berwick-On-Tweed, the Arnott family, Haymount, Kelso.
Another from Charlie Boden, this time from the Mellor Vale flock then followed that at 40,000gns, with this being Mellor Vale Déjà vu. Again by the 65,000gns Craftsman, he is out of a dam by Garngour Alabam and is another with an index in the top 1% of the breed. He was shared by Stuart Barclay, Harestone, Aberdeenshire and John Forsyth, Glenside, Maybole.
Two then traded at 34,000gns, with the first of these being early in the day from the Knox family. This was Haddo Dynamite, a Hexel Born To Be Wild son out of a dam by Clinterty Yuga Khan which is maternal sister to the 24,000gns Haddo Breadwinner. He has an index in the top 1% and sold to George Howie, Knock, Mintlaw and Brian Buchan, Clinterty, Fraserburgh.
The other to make this price was Claybury Dunkirk from the Draper family’s Shropshire-based flock. This son of Strathbogie Cannonball is out of a dam by Scholars Yahoo and was another to attract strong bidding before being knocked down in a split deal to the Wight family, Midlock, Lanark, Gordon Gray, Ettrick, Selkirk, and Messrs MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth.
Following him at 32,000gns was Haymount Divine King from Jack Arnott and family. This one was from a pen which attracted plenty of attention ahead of the sale and is by Usk Vale Crackerjack and out of a dam by Clinterty Yuga Khan. He sold back to his sire’s breeder, Willy Davis, Usk Vale, Pontypool.
And then at 30,000gns was Teiglum Dancing Brave from Andrew Clark, Clark Farms. He’s by Procters Chumba Wumba and out of a dam by Knock Yardsman, with an index in the top 5%. He was taken by Robbie Wilson, Milnbank.
Just shy of that at 28,000gns was another of the Sportsmans lambs from the Boden family. Sportsmans Deal Breaker is another by Garngour Craftsman and is out of another Plasucha Big Gun daughter. He carries an index in the top 10% of the breed and was taken by Robert Cockburn, Knap, Crieff.
Charlie Boden then spent some of his earnings when buying a lamb from the Wight family, Midlock at 26,000gns. This was the Sportsmans Cannon Ball son Midlock De Niro which is out of a dam by Clinterty Yuga Khan.
Sportsmans Dream Big then followed that at 24,000gns. He’s by Craftsman again and out of a dam by Sportsmans A Star and is another with an index in the top 1% of the breed. He was the pick of Willie Dunlop, Elmscleugh,
A 20,000gns bid then claimed Plasucha Davinci Code from Robert Bennett, Welshpool. This son of the homebred Plasucha All Star and is out of a dam by Strathbogie Your the One. He sold to the Mullan family, Blue Gates, Northern Ireland, Adrian Liggett, Corbo, Northern Ireland, Stephen McNeilly, Drumadowney, Northern Ireland and John McFeely, Foreglen, Northern Ireland.
Adding further to the Boden family’s tally and helping them to a pen average of £75,655 was Sportsmans Desert Star at 17,000gns. Again by Craftsman, he’s out of a Fordafourie Amalert daughter and sold in a three-way partnership. Taking parts in this one were Rob Evans, Hope Valley, Minsterley, David Houghton, Tophill, Bury, James Theyer, Clanfield, Oxfordshire, Jeremy Theyer, Chedworth, Cheltenham, Robert Jones, Dromonby, Stokesley and Carl Henry Bellis, Cosyn, Holywell.
Donald and Sarah MacPherson were then back in the money, taking 14,000gns for Hexel Diamond Joe. Sired by Procters Chumba Wumba, he is a full ET brother to the 65,000gns lamb from the same home and was taken by James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan, Northern Ireland.
Back with the day’s big earners, the Boden family took 12,000gns for Mellor Vale Dakota. Once again by the 65,000gns Garngour Craftsman, he’s out a Teiglum Younggun daughter and has an index in the top 5% of the breed. This one heads to the Holtridge flock of the Dunlop family, Whitchurch, Ben Lowe, Rue Wood, Shrewsbury, Messrs Ellis, Cressage, Shrewsbury, Claybury Texels, Shrewsbury and Oldford Texels, Chester.
And four then found their level at 10,000gns. The first of these was Brian MacTaggart’s Douganhill Desperado, a Procters U.S President son out of a dam by Younggun, with this one being bought by Gordon Gray, Ettrick, Messrs MacGregor, Allanfauld, and Hartside Farms, Hartside, Biggar.
Second to make this price was Craig Douglas Dancer from Steven Renwick. Sired by Sportsmans Cannon Ball, he is out of a dam by Mullan Amigo and was split by Peter Woof, Stainton, Penrith, The Riby family, Stonehills, Bridlington, Spirpus Spyrou, Gib Farm, Hebden Bridge, James Porter, Saltcotes, Appleby and the Bradley family, Far Hey, Lancashire.
Also at 10,000gns was Cambwell Dynamite from Robert Laird and family. This Cressage Blockbuster son is out of a Fordafourie Young Star daughter and has an index in the top 1%. Taking him were Ian Murray, Glenway, Berwick Upon Tweed and Malcolm Sym, Callerton, Ponteland.
The final five figure sale came for Midlock Dizzee Rascal from the Wight family. This is another by Sportsmans Cannon Ball and is out of a dam by Knock Bantastic, sire of last year’s sale topping Midlock Capaldi. He sold to Steve Lewis, Karven, Haverfordwest.