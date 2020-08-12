|2020-08-12
Polaris Introduces the All-New Sportsman 570 ATV
Trusted by over 1.6 million riders and counting, Polaris Sportsman is now taking its bestselling ATV line-up to the next level.
The new generation of Sportsman features a bold, modern design with new features and product improvements, all while featuring the same legendary ride and handling, unrivalled versatility and reliable performance that the Polaris Sportsman is renowned for.
Arriving in dealers this Autumn, the fully upgraded 2021 platform offers a variety of trims and special editions to meet every rider’s need and style, along with a range of new accessories that take customisation to the next level.
“ATVs are often the initial spark that ignites a passion for off-roading and pulls in new riders, and Sportsman is the icon that established the industry. As a result, it occupies a significant place within our storied brand history,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road. “We’re thrilled to push Sportsman into the future with the all-new 570 platform, taking our best-selling ATV lineup to the next level.”
The new Sportsman 570 is available with or without electronic power steering (EPS) and is also offered in a premium SP trim with upgraded 14-inch alloy wheels, painted bodywork and dual A-arm suspension on the front. Polaris also presents an additional four special edition models for added versatility for either work or play. Riders that need even more out of their ATV can choose from the new Sportsman 570 Hunter Edition, Black Edition, Agri Pro Edition or Öhlins Edition, all with unique features to suit the job at hand.
Modern look and features
The all-new Sportsman 570 platform features significant upgrades throughout, delivering even more consumer value. In other words, the best just got better. The full list of improvements is impressive with a new, bold design from front-to-back – including the new handlebar-mounted pod with an integrated LED work light and built-in battery charging port. There are LED headlights with integrated turn signals, and all-new body shape with sharper, more aggressive lines.
The modern features of the Sportsman 570 run much deeper than style with intuitive and easy-to-use operation; one-touch, True On-Demand all-wheel drive, in-line shifting, and single-lever braking allow for simple and effective user control.
Product improvements
The new Sportsman 570 has a larger, more powerful 18AH battery that delivers 78% more cold cranking amps for a confident start every time. The battery has been relocated underneath the front rack for easy access for maintenance, and there’s a convenient battery charging port located on the pod.
There have also been some major improvements to the engine braking system (EBS) on applicable 2021 models, now delivering a smoother and more controlled riding experience regardless of the terrain type. EBS-equipped models also receive a new clutch for smooth engagement at low speeds – especially useful when precision is needed, like when navigating tight trails or backing up to a trailer.
Enhanced quality
The new Sportsman 570 platform has a premium look and feel with enhanced durability, all while providing unbeatable value. With new and sealed suspension bushings, new and improved brake lines and A-Arms, as well as a fully sealed ignition switch, the Sportsman 570 boasts ultimate resilience. All new 570 models include steel front rack extenders as standard, increasing strength and including updated tie-downs for more versatility when hauling heavy loads.
The Sportsman 570 now features larger, more durable 25-inch Carlisle tyres on all standard models, providing increased ground clearance and puncture resistance for a smoother ride and peace of mind in tough terrain.
Advanced capabilities
Giving riders the confidence to go further and do more, the Sportsman 570 base model boasts an increased towing capacity of 680kg, 29.6cm of ground clearance and a total payload capacity of up to 232kg.
Endless customisation
Providing more versatility than ever before, the launch of the new Sportsman 570 platform is coupled with all-new accessories which offer riders limitless opportunities to customise their ATV.
Introducing Rockford Fosgate® factory audio solutions for the first time within the Sportsman line-up, the 2021 accessory collection will feature a Rockford Fosgate® audio box add-on with 6-inch speakers that connect via Bluetooth® and mounts seamlessly to the rear rack using Polaris Lock & Ride technology.
Pre-wired for easy winch, plow, and hand and thumb warmer upgrades, the Sportsman 570 accessory line-up also includes an expanded line of storage via the Polaris Lock & Ride solution, including an open cargo box, rear cooler box or rear cargo box, all compatible with the rear rack extenders and improved rear utility rack. There are also updated windshield options specifically designed to complement the new pod design.
Not only that, but riders can also expect superior integration with an easy-to-install PRO HD winch and plow system, aggressively angled bumpers and brushguards and an optimised tyre and wheel offering to suit any terrain.