The new generation of Sportsman features a bold, modern design with new features and product improvements, all while featuring the same legendary ride and handling, unrivalled versatility and reliable performance that the Polaris Sportsman is renowned for.

Arriving in dealers this Autumn, the fully upgraded 2021 platform offers a variety of trims and special editions to meet every rider’s need and style, along with a range of new accessories that take customisation to the next level.

“ATVs are often the initial spark that ignites a passion for off-roading and pulls in new riders, and Sportsman is the icon that established the industry. As a result, it occupies a significant place within our storied brand history,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road. “We’re thrilled to push Sportsman into the future with the all-new 570 platform, taking our best-selling ATV lineup to the next level.”

The new Sportsman 570 is available with or without electronic power steering (EPS) and is also offered in a premium SP trim with upgraded 14-inch alloy wheels, painted bodywork and dual A-arm suspension on the front. Polaris also presents an additional four special edition models for added versatility for either work or play. Riders that need even more out of their ATV can choose from the new Sportsman 570 Hunter Edition, Black Edition, Agri Pro Edition or Öhlins Edition, all with unique features to suit the job at hand.

Modern look and features

The all-new Sportsman 570 platform features significant upgrades throughout, delivering even more consumer value. In other words, the best just got better. The full list of improvements is impressive with a new, bold design from front-to-back – including the new handlebar-mounted pod with an integrated LED work light and built-in battery charging port. There are LED headlights with integrated turn signals, and all-new body shape with sharper, more aggressive lines.

The modern features of the Sportsman 570 run much deeper than style with intuitive and easy-to-use operation; one-touch, True On-Demand all-wheel drive, in-line shifting, and single-lever braking allow for simple and effective user control.