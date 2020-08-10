Anatoliy, 32, who has extensive experience of the agricultural machinery industry and is fluent in Ukrainian, Russian, and English, graduated from the National Transport University in Kiev with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering. His commercial experience includes seven years with Kuhn-Ukraine, initially as Sales Administration Manager and subsequently as Commercial Manager. Prior to joining Claydon, he was with JCB - Russia and CIS from 2018 to 2020 as Business Manager with responsibility for Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.

Living in Kyiv, the country’s capital, Anatoliy is perfectly placed to support Claydon’s two Ukrainian distributor/dealers. Eridon Tech LLC is in the city, while Technotorg LLC is based in Mykolaiv, located in the south of the country on the Southern Bug River and close to the Black Sea. He states:

“I was keen to join Claydon because the company has an increasing presence in Ukraine and the role of Territory Manager would allow me to fully utilise my knowledge and experience. I particularly like the fact that Claydon is a very innovative company which is owned by a farming family and develops its own technologies rather than copying other brands. Claydon continually tests Opti-Till® products on its own arable farm in the UK’s largest grain-producing region and, for the last 17 years, has been emphasising the importance of soil health and raising awareness of how to improve it.

“As Territory Manager my time is spent working with our dealers and highlighting the benefits of the Claydon Opti-Till® system to farmers. Like their counterparts throughout the world, farmers in Ukraine are having to deal with the agronomic and financial impact of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, more stringent environmental considerations, and greater economic pressures on their businesses. They are open to learning more about new developments in crop establishment and production technologies. I will be demonstrating how the Opti-Till® System can substantially reduce their costs and increase profitability, whilst improving timeliness, increasing yields, conserving moisture, improving soil health, and making their business more resilient to extremes of weather.”