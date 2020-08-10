|2020-08-10
Claydon Drills appoint a National Territory Manager in Ukraine
Claydon Drills, the innovative UK company which designed and manufactures the world-renowned Opti-Till® direct strip till seeding system, has appointed Anatoliy Penzin as National Territory Manager in Ukraine to develop sales of its crop establishment machinery in this fast-growing market.
Anatoliy, 32, who has extensive experience of the agricultural machinery industry and is fluent in Ukrainian, Russian, and English, graduated from the National Transport University in Kiev with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering. His commercial experience includes seven years with Kuhn-Ukraine, initially as Sales Administration Manager and subsequently as Commercial Manager. Prior to joining Claydon, he was with JCB - Russia and CIS from 2018 to 2020 as Business Manager with responsibility for Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.
Living in Kyiv, the country’s capital, Anatoliy is perfectly placed to support Claydon’s two Ukrainian distributor/dealers. Eridon Tech LLC is in the city, while Technotorg LLC is based in Mykolaiv, located in the south of the country on the Southern Bug River and close to the Black Sea. He states:
“I was keen to join Claydon because the company has an increasing presence in Ukraine and the role of Territory Manager would allow me to fully utilise my knowledge and experience. I particularly like the fact that Claydon is a very innovative company which is owned by a farming family and develops its own technologies rather than copying other brands. Claydon continually tests Opti-Till® products on its own arable farm in the UK’s largest grain-producing region and, for the last 17 years, has been emphasising the importance of soil health and raising awareness of how to improve it.
“As Territory Manager my time is spent working with our dealers and highlighting the benefits of the Claydon Opti-Till® system to farmers. Like their counterparts throughout the world, farmers in Ukraine are having to deal with the agronomic and financial impact of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, more stringent environmental considerations, and greater economic pressures on their businesses. They are open to learning more about new developments in crop establishment and production technologies. I will be demonstrating how the Opti-Till® System can substantially reduce their costs and increase profitability, whilst improving timeliness, increasing yields, conserving moisture, improving soil health, and making their business more resilient to extremes of weather.”
Simon Revell, Export Manager, Claydon Drills, states:
“All of the Claydon team are delighted to welcome Anatoliy and excited about his appointment. We already have Claydon products operating in Ukraine, but his experience of working for major multi-national companies in the agricultural machinery sector, combined with extensive knowledge of the market and distribution channels in the country, represent a significant step forward in terms of increasing sales of Claydon machinery in this market.
“The first Claydon equipment was sold in Ukraine during 2017, since when an increasing number of farmers have enjoyed tangible benefits from using the Claydon System. These are not just in terms of time, cost, and labour savings, but also soil health and stability, moisture conservation and higher levels of organic matter. We expect those factors to become increasingly important considerations going forward, particularly for farms in the south of the country.”
Claydon’s patented direct strip seeding technique was developed by arable farmer Jeff Claydon to increase the performance and profitability of his family’s arable farm which produces a range of combinable crops. Since the company launched its drill in 2003, it has progressively perfected and expanded the product range and played a significant role in leading the revolution for European farmers to adopt direct drilling techniques which are appropriate for their conditions.
Farmers throughout Europe are successfully operating the Claydon System on all types of soil, in different climatic conditions and for all types of crops that can be air sown. The Opti-Till® System is based around the Claydon Hybrid trailed and mounted drills from 3m to 8m wide, all of which incorporate the company’s unique, patented leading tine technology which provides exceptional ability and versatility. The Claydon range also includes 3m, 7.5m, 12.5m and 15m Straw Harrows, the 6m TerraStar® light rotary cultivator, TerraBlade inter-row hoes from 3m to 8m wide and Cambridge Rolls up to 12.3m.
The company is experiencing strong demand for its products, which are marketed and sold to customers throughout the world by its Commercial Team, headed by Commercial Director Spencer Claydon. Approximately 80 per cent of production is exported to 35 countries, from Europe to New Zealand.