|
2020-08-11
Entries Deadline Imminent for Virtual Kilnsey Show
The entries deadline for all online Kilnsey Show classes falls this Saturday, August 15, and organisers Upper Wharfedale Agricultural Society are hoping for a last minute windfall to boost numbers.
Chairman Chris Windle said: “Like others we were left with no option to cancel this year’s event due to Covid-19, but we were determined the show must go on in some format, so decided to stage a number of virtual online classes, among them our keynote sheep and cattle classes.
“But, time is fast running out and people need to act sooner rather than later to beat the entries deadline this weekend. Our independent judges are ready and waiting and really looking forward to viewing the pictures they submit.”
The online sheep classes – 26 in total - cover all the recognised breeds, though are restricted to one ram and one female, both of any age, of each breed per entrant. Both supreme and reserve champion sheep will emerge from the virtual flocks.
Section champions will also be crowned in the 23 cattle classes for in-milk dairies, commercial and pedigree beef again featuring all the recognised breeds and for maiden heifers, bulls and cows or heifers with calves at foot in each class.
There are seven classes for shire horses, one set aside for nominating both a champion and reserve, while a vintage tractor competition runs to four classes. Photographers both young and not so young also have the pick of four classes, while other interests are well catered for with six flower arranging and three horticulture classes.
Up and coming young farmers are also well catered for with three stock judging classes for North of England Mule gimmer lambs, rearing calves and dairy cows, with two age sections. The accent on youth is further enhanced with no less than 17 children’s classes for different age groups.
Potential entrants are reminded that must either live within a 15 mile radius of Kilnsey Showfield or have shown in the last two years. And while there are no entry fees and people can enter as many classes as they wish, for ease of administration entries are being limited to one entry per class per competitor.
These take the form of a single photograph, which must be taken after Wednesday, July 15, to be accompanied by relevant class number and exhibitor details submitted via email to info@kilnseyshow.co.uk Full details, terms and conditions are at www.kilnseyshow.co.uk
Mr Windle explained: “While no prize money or trophies will be allocated during the 2020 Virtual Show, we will be awarding virtual certificates to those who come first, second or third in their respective classes. We will be announcing winners via our website on what would have been show day, Tuesday, September 1.
“And, we do, of course, look forward to seeing everyone back to the 124th Kilnsey Show & Sports on Tuesday, August 31, next year. It’s an important date to bear in mind for people’s 2021 diaries.”