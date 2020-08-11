There are seven classes for shire horses, one set aside for nominating both a champion and reserve, while a vintage tractor competition runs to four classes. Photographers both young and not so young also have the pick of four classes, while other interests are well catered for with six flower arranging and three horticulture classes.

Up and coming young farmers are also well catered for with three stock judging classes for North of England Mule gimmer lambs, rearing calves and dairy cows, with two age sections. The accent on youth is further enhanced with no less than 17 children’s classes for different age groups.

Potential entrants are reminded that must either live within a 15 mile radius of Kilnsey Showfield or have shown in the last two years. And while there are no entry fees and people can enter as many classes as they wish, for ease of administration entries are being limited to one entry per class per competitor.

These take the form of a single photograph, which must be taken after Wednesday, July 15, to be accompanied by relevant class number and exhibitor details submitted via email to info@kilnseyshow.co.uk Full details, terms and conditions are at www.kilnseyshow.co.uk

Mr Windle explained: “While no prize money or trophies will be allocated during the 2020 Virtual Show, we will be awarding virtual certificates to those who come first, second or third in their respective classes. We will be announcing winners via our website on what would have been show day, Tuesday, September 1.

“And, we do, of course, look forward to seeing everyone back to the 124th Kilnsey Show & Sports on Tuesday, August 31, next year. It’s an important date to bear in mind for people’s 2021 diaries.”