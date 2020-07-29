Following the Government’s recent announcement that business events can recommence from October, the Royal Bath & West Society has contacted exhibitors to explain how it plans to meet health and safety guidance.

“Sadly, cattle classes will not be going ahead as we couldn’t manage social distancing in the judging ring and cattle lines,” says head of shows Alan Lyons. “But this has made available more internal space which will be filled with trade stands and open walkways.” Hand sanitisers and face masks will be freely available, and the seminar theatre will move to a more spacious area to allow for social distancing.

This year’s seminar theme will be ‘Breeding the cow of the future’, with expert speakers examining how producers can use pedigree genetics or cross breeding to produce the optimum cow for their system.

“We already have nearly 200 trade stands booked, and feedback from exhibitors has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Mr Lyons. “It is such an important industry event, and people are really keen to get out and network, see what’s new, and discuss the latest hot topics with friends and professionals.”