Analysis of the Farmland Database, which records the details of all blocks of publicly marketed farmland over 100 acres in size, shows the average price of arable land sold during the first six months of 2020 was £9,400/acre, up from a 2019 average of £9,100/acre.

“Although the market was effectively paused during the coronavirus lockdown period, low supply and pent-up demand have helped to push up average prices,” says Matthew Sudlow, head of estates and farm agency.

“The market sentiment at the start of the year was one of optimism following an end to some of the political uncertainty that had been slowing the market. These figures suggest that despite an unsettling few months the appetite to buy land has not been diminished.”

Mr Sudlow explains that not all vendors will have benefited from a rise because while 40% of land sold for £10,000/acre or more, there was also a rise in the amount selling for less than £8,000/acre.

“Prices continue to show huge polarisation ranging from a high of £17,500/acre to a low of £5,200/acre, with significant regional variation in prices and the range of prices within regions.”

The 23,000 acres publicly marketed during the first half of the year was one of the lowest figures on record.

Lockdown measures meant supply dropped to 50% of 2019 levels in March, 25% in April and 15% in May. It rebounded in June, but the total volume of land launched this year is still 50% down on 2019 levels.