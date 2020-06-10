The fact that these measurements are taken from within the cow gives smaXtec an accuracy and functionality which are not matched by any other monitoring system.

The system is said to fit perfectly within the VikingGenetics business which has a long history of improving animal health, fertility and welfare.

The system is said to fit perfectly within the VikingGenetics business which has a long history of improving animal health, fertility and welfare.

Through the measurements it takes, smaXtec is able to piece together a highly accurate picture of oestrus activity as well as infectious, metabolic and digestive health. A further feature which farmers using the system value highly is its accurate prediction of calving.

The system works through the use of an orally administered bolus which remains inside the cow throughout her life. Here, it obtains a more accurate measure of core temperature than any externally applied device.

Existing users of the system report that core temperature readings alert them to health problems up to four days earlier than through normal observation.

Increases in temperature may be due to infectious disease such as mastitis or metritis, which are more likely to be cured quickly and without the use of antibiotics if intervention is early.

Conversely, a drop in temperature could signify a metabolic disorder such as ketosis, or be a sign that calving will take place within 15 to 30 hours. This warning is being used by farmers as a reliable prompt to move cows to calving pens and watch them more closely.