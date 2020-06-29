These bolt-on facilities not only significantly build on social distancing measures already in place as Covid-19 restrictions continue, but more effectively accommodate all buyers in a safe and secure environment, particularly at the ringside, the favoured spot of many purchasers.

The new measures are seen as being extremely timely ahead of the impending high profile store lamb sales season, which launches at Skipton with the annual opener on Wednesday, July 15, and is always well supported by returning vendors and buyers.

The mart reminds potential vendors that the closing date for catalogue entries is this coming Monday, July 5. Looking further ahead, the second store lamb sale is scheduled a fortnight later on Wednesday, July 29.