|2020-06-29
Individual Buyer Booths in Place at Skipton Mart
Skipton Auction Mart has further enhanced the buyer experience, along with their all-important health and safety, by installing special individual enclosed booths around all three main livestock sale rings.
These bolt-on facilities not only significantly build on social distancing measures already in place as Covid-19 restrictions continue, but more effectively accommodate all buyers in a safe and secure environment, particularly at the ringside, the favoured spot of many purchasers.
The new measures are seen as being extremely timely ahead of the impending high profile store lamb sales season, which launches at Skipton with the annual opener on Wednesday, July 15, and is always well supported by returning vendors and buyers.
The mart reminds potential vendors that the closing date for catalogue entries is this coming Monday, July 5. Looking further ahead, the second store lamb sale is scheduled a fortnight later on Wednesday, July 29.
In the interim, on Tuesday and Wednesday this week (June 30/Jul 1) Skipton staged its first timed online machinery auctions, when bidding took place via the mart’s website for the 113 lots entered.
The machinery section included 14 items of livestock equipment, ten of grassland equipment, two muck handling lots, plus five tractors, eight trailers and five other agricultural-related vehicles. Agricultural sundries included 45 items of stone, plus tools, and wood.
Next up is the much anticipated first-ever virtual timed sale with real-time viewing of working sheep dogs, which, following receipt of entries, will now be staged over a two-day period commencing in Wednesday, July 15, at 11am, concluding at 10pm on Thursday, July 16.
A total of 51 sheep dogs from many leading breeders, handlers and trialists has been entered, comprising 40 fully broken, six part broken and five unbroken. The 26 dogs from Scotland, England and Wales will be sold online of the opening day, with 25 from Ireland on day two.
A pre-sale video catalogue can now be viewed via the working sheep dog section at www.ccmauctions.com