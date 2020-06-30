As the agricultural industry starts to navigate through uncharted waters in response to the potential challenges and changes in government support, H&H Land & Estates is starting to see many businesses move away from more traditional farming structures.

With changes to the farming landscape, such as the phasing out of the UK Government’s current system of support for farmers through the Basic Payment Scheme and the Environmental Stewardship schemes, to the environmentally focused initiative in the form of the Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS).

Katie Proctor, Chartered Surveyor of H&H Land and Estates, believes that the use of Contract Farming Agreements (CFA) particularly within the arable sector, is increasing in popularity, as joint ventures of this type offer more flexible than a tenancy.

“The overall aim of a CFA is to improve business efficiency through enhancing the performance of the enterprise. Even though the use of contractors in arable farming has long been established as an affective business model, by implementing a CFA both parties open themselves up to new opportunities and become fully invested in the enterprise whilst retaining their individual identity as a business in their own right. This is the case even for new entrants wishing to expand current agricultural operations without having to finance the purchase or rent of land.

“CFA’s allow the landowner to retain full ownership and occupation of their property whilst maintaining a lifestyle close to agriculture and contractors can benefit from economies of scale plus a guaranteed payment per acre. Its success is achieved through the contractor providing the experience, expertise, skill, technology, and machinery, whilst the landowner provides the land and buildings.”