Farmers are normally tied up on their own farms dealing with livestock and crops, these events provide a welcome break and are opportunities to build relationships and get to know suppliers, face-to-face. They also give hands-on access to the latest industry information, trends, and technology providing a real showcase for the industry. Everyone understands the necessary reasons behind these cancellations, but they are integral to the farming scene.

Brian continues: “Our Agricultural Managers across the UK look forward to these events as it gives them the chance to catch up with customers and nurture professional relationships. With face-to-face contact restricted, there will be reduced opportunities to connect and collaborate.”

Even though these showcases will be sorely missed, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Bank’s specialist Agricultural Team has been working hard for customers to ensure they have what they need and helping them to plan for the next few months. To ensure contact is maintained, where possible, virtual platforms such as Teams and Facetime are being utilised.

Brian continues, “Of course, it does not quite make up for leaning against the sheep pens for a chat at the local show. Sharing experiences are vital components of agriculture and the shows support mental wellbeing, so at the moment keeping in touch and looking out for each other is critical for our farming and rural community.

“I certainly won’t be the only one who will miss the shows over the summer months, but I am sure they will be back even stronger next year. In the meantime, we are dedicated to keeping in contact with our customers across the UK through all other available means!”

Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, owned by Virgin Money UK PLC, has a long history and heritage in providing finance and support to farmers across the UK. Lending to the farming and wider food sector is a high priority area and a significant part of its portfolio.

The farming community requires specialist support for their businesses and to underpin this, the Bank has a dedicated and highly experienced team of specialist Regional Agricultural Managers with an in-depth knowledge of the sector. Built up of many years, the close relations this team has with customers is proving to be invaluable in supporting their network of UK farming businesses.