Grey field slugs (Deroceras reticulatum) are a widespread and common pest among field crops, causing an enormous amount of damage. The AHDB has been funding work investigating a more efficient, sustainable way to tackle slugs in commercial crops.

Professor Keith Walters, who initiated and has led the programme since it started said: “Currently, thresholds are used to determine when a pesticide application to tackle slugs is needed. Thresholds relate to the number of slugs caught in surface refuge traps in a field and is meant to determine if it’s economically beneficial to apply pesticide or not.

“A problem with this method is that a variable proportion of the slug population is below the soil surface and the traps only monitor slug activity on the surface. For example, after a period of dry weather, more slugs will be below the surface than following a wet period, and this affects trap catches. This, in turn, is a problem when making accurate decisions on how to optimise pesticide use to prevent damage to the crops while protecting the environment.

"In addition, pesticides are applied to the whole field, but we know that slugs are unevenly distributed, with patches of higher numbers dispersed within areas of lower numbers.”

The research programme at Harper Adams has been underway for five years, throughout which Dr Emily Forbes has been at the core of the team, initially as a PhD student and then a staff member. Biological research has been combined with theoretical mathematical work through a collaboration with the Mathematics Departments at the Universities of Birmingham and Leicester. This multi-disciplinary approach has enabled rapid progress to be made to understanding the system they are working with.

The team questioned whether it would be possible to target pesticide application at the areas of a field where the higher population density of slugs occurs; the patches which were anecdotally talked about by farmers, leaving other areas untreated.

Keith said: “We initially showed that farmers are, of course, correct, patch treatment can work but in most fields there were more (and smaller) patches than was originally thought, which all need to be found and controlled.

“Next, we needed to know if these patches are stable in time and space. If patches always occur in the same place then we can target them more easily and effectively, if they move around the field then the method won’t work. At first sight this was a simple question, but how do we know where the part of the population which is underground is located?”