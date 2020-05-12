There is little doubt that the recent prolonged dry and sunny weather has proved of great benefit to the 2020 lambing season, with plenty of fit and healthy lambs on the ground.

Another boost is the welcome news that auction marts across the country have now been allowed to resume breeding sheep sales of ewes with lambs at foot, albeit still under strictly controlled conditions governing both vendors and buyers alike.

In common with other breed societies, early feedback about the latest lambing time from members of the North of England Mule Sheep Association (NEMSA) is upbeat.

National chairman Chris Harrison, who farms in Cumbria at Coatlith Hill, Alston, described lambing as “probably the best in my living memory.” Living at 1,200ft above sea level, the family doesn’t start lambing Swaledales until April, first to the Bluefaced Leicester to produce North of England Mules, then ewes to the Swaledale tups a week later. At the end of April there were around 50 of the 650-strong Swaledale ewe flock still to lamb.

Third generation Mule breeder Mr Harrison, now joined by the fourth generation in his son Richard, said: “The ewes were in excellent condition and scanned at 150%, so I fully expect there will be an abundance of lambs this autumn for our high profile annual gimmer lamb sale season. Let’s hope there will be plenty of buyers with plenty of grass too - always assuming and, of course, hoping there will be some sort of normality by then.”

There was a similar story from NEMSA’s vice-chairman Jonathan Hodgson, who farms at High Borrans, Windermere. He commented: “Lambing is going really well. The weather has been fantastic, the sheep are fit and we have a good crop of lambs.”

Way down country in North Devon, long-time North of England Mule users, husband and wife Bryan and Liz Griffiths, of Southcott Farm, Burrington, also report some positive lambing results following their yearly trip up north last September to buy 80 ewe lambs at the official NEMSA sale at J36 Kendal, among them an annual pen from Jonathan Hodgson.

Mr Griffiths, current chairman of the National Sheep Association (NSA), said: “The consequence of a good autumn has led to a bumper crop of lambs with many Mule ewe hoggs conceiving twins and even triplets. They had earlier scanned at 170%, with five carrying triplets and just three empty. Currently, 42 are rearing twins with supplementary feed.”