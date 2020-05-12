A new survey carried out by the organisers of the Grassland & Muck Event – the third such survey since 2011 – has revealed that more farmers are analysing inputs and outputs, enabling them to better target management decisions.

“It’s wonderful to have been able to gather this information over several years, giving a really strong snapshot of the direction in which the industry is moving,” says event organiser Alice Bell.

“Although we sadly had to cancel this year’s event due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we thought it was important to publish the results of the survey so that farmers and their advisers can identify trends and opportunities for greater efficiencies.”

Based on 224 responses from around the UK, more people are testing their soil, and they are testing it more regularly, with 68% testing it every five years or less versus 62% in 2017 and 57% in 2011.

“This is good news as measuring your soil nutrient status helps you manage nutrients more effectively,” says Paul Newell Price, principal soil scientist at ADAS. “If you’re applying fertiliser or manure, soil testing and liming to optimum soil pH helps you use these materials more efficiently.”

Over a third dig soil pits to analyse soil structure – compared to a quarter in 2017. “Following the wet winter, many soils may be compacted or poached, so where you think there may be a problem, it’s important to check the sward and dig a hole to identify what action – if any – is required.”