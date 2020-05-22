Despite the increase in consumer demand for plant-based proteins and $741 million investment into US alternative protein companies in the first quarter of 2020, the land area used in the UK for alternative crops has barely changed for almost 40 years – is this a missed opportunity for profitable diversification? The Agri-TechE webinar on 17th June 2020 ‘Novel and Alternative Crops – Improving rotation and the bottom line’ will investigate the potential of this market from the perspective of a number of growers.

“Protein is the big question – where do we get it from? We’re looking for novel crops and technologies that can provide more locally produced protein sources for animals,” comments Dr Mike Salter, R&D Facilitator at AB Agri, a global animal nutrition and agricultural services business of Associated British Foods, and a member of the Agri-TechE stakeholder committee. Part of his work is to look at new ingredients and he agrees there is a huge potential for innovation.

“We’re feeding protein to pigs and poultry in high levels. A lot of that is soy imported mostly from the US – Europe imports 14 million tonnes of soy a year.

“So at AB we’re looking at different proteins… some crops like broad beans have often been stated as a decent candidate, but they don’t make sense economically for farmers. Although broad beans have triple the protein content of wheat, you’re getting less than an eighth of the yield.

“We are using distiller’s grains as a source of animal feed protein. That’s a biproduct of the drinks industry, or of bioethanol, so it’s a circular relationship that works really well. But in terms of volume, it doesn’t come close to fulfilling our requirement.”