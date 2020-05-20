|
Workers Urged to Pick Fruit and Veg for Britain
The UK Government and Prince of Wales have urged students and furloughed workers to apply for seasonal farm work.
As part of efforts to support British farmers and growers to recruit workers throughout the harvest period, the UK Government launched the Pick for Britain website in partnership with industry to help match up available opportunities with local jobseekers.
Scotland Secretary Alister Jack said:
Many of Scotland’s farms, in particular our soft fruit growers, rely on seasonal labour. As we near peak harvest time I urge jobseekers to sign up for this crucial work at the Pick for Britain website or the GOV.UK Find a job platform.
I am in no doubt British workers and students will seize the opportunity to feed the UK and help the economy in these most challenging of times. Together, the UK Government, industry and workers will save the Scottish strawberry and our other delicious produce.
The UK Government has already confirmed that those who have been furloughed from their jobs due to the coronavirus and who are contractually allowed to work for another employer can take on this seasonal work while continuing to receive 80% of their salary from the government.
Interested parties should continue to check the Pick for Britain website regularly as it will continue to be updated with new opportunities as the demand for fruit and vegetable pickers grows over the coming months.
British workers will continue to have the opportunity to make some extra money and help to feed the nation right up until the autumn months.
Industry best practice guidance is available for growers to help ensure workers are safe and protected in their roles during the pandemic.