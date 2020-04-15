“Don’t overtreat, just keep them ticking along and keep them fit and active. Don’t neglect any treatment, particularly things like lameness that need to be treated sooner rather than later.

“Ideally, you’d hope your rams are growing steadily with minimum concentrates so that you’re buying them with their full potential, not artificially being pushed. Ideally they’re also kept outside and get enough exercise that helps keep them fit as well, because when rams go out you want them to work.

“They work quite hard, so you want them to be fit and fertile, not too mollycoddled. “

Kate added that it can be a difficult balance, because although buyers complain that rams are unfit and overfed, they usually want to buy the biggest and the fattest! She’s confident that the industry is resilient and flockmasters will have to buy rams for the next breeding season.