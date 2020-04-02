Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 200.0p (186.3p)

Standard to 308.0p (219.9p)

Medium to 334.0p (224.5p)

Heavy to 283.0p (199.1p)

Ewes

Light to £95.00 (£59.41)

Heavy to £140.00 (£78.35)

Rams £96.00 (£75.76)

A small entry of cast cows, with meat in short supply, were forward to the usual buyers and trade remains buoyant for all classes, therefore more still required on a weekly basis to fulfil demand. Cows to 125p from, J.W. Davison & Co, Crosslee Farm, Ettrick. There is also a regular market for store cattle at these Thursday sales.

An increased entry of prime hoggs which included a big entry of heavy hoggs met a very competitive ring with buyers operating multiple active accounts, ensuring that all classes were very well bid for; an increase of 34ppk on the week being achieved. Topping the sale at 334ppk were a pen of Beltex hoggs from Messrs R & M Patterson, Upper Auchenlay, who also gained top price per head of £137 again for Beltex hoggs.

The best Beltex export hoggs sold at serious rates with many pens making well over 310ppk.

Commercial hoggs traded between 220ppk-230ppk, with buyers going home short of supply.

Hill hoggs sold to £107 for Cheviots from J Jardine, Yett farm, with Blackfaces to £103 from Messrs McArthur, Arnicle, Campbeltown.

Overall average 212p (SQQ 221.9p)

All classes can be sold to vendor advantage here at Longtown. “Sell live and thrive”.

For further advice on marketing your livestock in these difficult times please do not hesitate to contact our auctioneers:

John Walton 07880527066

Nick Woodmass 07584200489

Sam Hogg 07584207323

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Belt 334p Upper Auchenlay, 307p Towiemore, 305p, 304p Upper Auchenlay.

Tex 308p Golden Lane, 307p Kirkhouse, 305p Golden Lane.

Chev 233p Rowhope, 226p The Land, 225p Halgary & Longburgh Fauld.

Mule 226p Kirkhouse, 220p Rowhope, 213p Blakehopeburnhaugh.

BF 222p Arnicle, 220p, 218p, 213p Sykehead.

HW 214p Clea Hall, 211 Rowhead & Clea Hall.

Chev M 211p Whitchester.

Suff 210p Towiemore, 203p Drimsynie, 202p High Machriemore.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Belt £137 Upper Auchenlay, £136 Broomhills, £132 Towiemore.

Tex £135 Kirhouse, £130 Kirtlebank, £126 Station Yard.

Suff £117 Auchengray, £115 Kirkhouse.

Chev £107 Yett, £103 The Lan, £102 Thistledown.

Char £107 Sceugh Dyke, £104 Auchengray.

Mule £103 Towiemore, £100 Kirkhouse.

BF £103 Arnicle, £100 Sonachan Cottages.

NCC £103 Rowhope.

Chev M £99 Whitchester.

Herdwicks £95, £86 Rowhead.