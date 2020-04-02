|2020-04-02
Longtown Primestock Sale
C&D Auction Marts Limited had forward 3,113 sheep comprising of 2,610 prime hoggs, 233 store hoggs and 270 cast ewes & rams at their weekly sale at Longtown on Thursday 2nd April 2020.
Averages:
Hoggs
Light to 200.0p (186.3p)
Standard to 308.0p (219.9p)
Medium to 334.0p (224.5p)
Heavy to 283.0p (199.1p)
Ewes
Light to £95.00 (£59.41)
Heavy to £140.00 (£78.35)
Rams £96.00 (£75.76)
A small entry of cast cows, with meat in short supply, were forward to the usual buyers and trade remains buoyant for all classes, therefore more still required on a weekly basis to fulfil demand. Cows to 125p from, J.W. Davison & Co, Crosslee Farm, Ettrick. There is also a regular market for store cattle at these Thursday sales.
An increased entry of prime hoggs which included a big entry of heavy hoggs met a very competitive ring with buyers operating multiple active accounts, ensuring that all classes were very well bid for; an increase of 34ppk on the week being achieved. Topping the sale at 334ppk were a pen of Beltex hoggs from Messrs R & M Patterson, Upper Auchenlay, who also gained top price per head of £137 again for Beltex hoggs.
The best Beltex export hoggs sold at serious rates with many pens making well over 310ppk.
Commercial hoggs traded between 220ppk-230ppk, with buyers going home short of supply.
Hill hoggs sold to £107 for Cheviots from J Jardine, Yett farm, with Blackfaces to £103 from Messrs McArthur, Arnicle, Campbeltown.
Overall average 212p (SQQ 221.9p)
All classes can be sold to vendor advantage here at Longtown. “Sell live and thrive”.
For further advice on marketing your livestock in these difficult times please do not hesitate to contact our auctioneers:
John Walton 07880527066
Nick Woodmass 07584200489
Sam Hogg 07584207323
PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)
Belt 334p Upper Auchenlay, 307p Towiemore, 305p, 304p Upper Auchenlay.
Tex 308p Golden Lane, 307p Kirkhouse, 305p Golden Lane.
Chev 233p Rowhope, 226p The Land, 225p Halgary & Longburgh Fauld.
Mule 226p Kirkhouse, 220p Rowhope, 213p Blakehopeburnhaugh.
BF 222p Arnicle, 220p, 218p, 213p Sykehead.
HW 214p Clea Hall, 211 Rowhead & Clea Hall.
Chev M 211p Whitchester.
Suff 210p Towiemore, 203p Drimsynie, 202p High Machriemore.
PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)
Belt £137 Upper Auchenlay, £136 Broomhills, £132 Towiemore.
Tex £135 Kirhouse, £130 Kirtlebank, £126 Station Yard.
Suff £117 Auchengray, £115 Kirkhouse.
Chev £107 Yett, £103 The Lan, £102 Thistledown.
Char £107 Sceugh Dyke, £104 Auchengray.
Mule £103 Towiemore, £100 Kirkhouse.
BF £103 Arnicle, £100 Sonachan Cottages.
NCC £103 Rowhope.
Chev M £99 Whitchester.
Herdwicks £95, £86 Rowhead.
Cast Ewes again in short supply met an increased enquiry ensuring all vendors are highly delighted with their days trading. Topping the sale at £140 was a pen of Texel ewes consigned by Messrs D & D Aitken, Uppercleugh
Hill Ewes topped at £95 for Cheviot Ewes Consigned by M/s JT Fleming, Falnash, with Blackface ewes scaling to £86 for a penful consigned by M/s RD Dixon, Cowburn Farm, Corrie.
Many more are required on a weekly basis for an increased demand. Please do not hesitate to contact our auctioneers for further enquiries.
HEAVY EWES
Tex £140, £136 Uppercleuch, £130 Burnside.
Char £118 Upper Auchenlay.
NCC £108 Blakehope.
Suff £102 Haregill Cottage, £100 Burnside.
Chev M £91 Falnash.
LIGHT EWES
Chev £95 Falnash.
BF £86 Cowburn, £70 Ellary.
RAMS
Tex £96 Dempster.
Chev £82 Ardchonnel.
Zwart £80 Clochkeil.
BF £77 Brenchoille.