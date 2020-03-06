The Government’s response has set out an approach and priorities for the next five years as part of its 25-year Bovine TB Strategy to secure officially bTB-free (OTF) status for England by 2038. These include field trials of cattle vaccine for bTB; an expansion of vaccination in badgers; and improved testing to detect bTB earlier and remove it from herds faster.

Responding to the Government’s announcement, British Veterinary Association Junior Vice President James Russell said:

“The Government’s revised bovine TB strategy offers a suite of sensible steps in the right direction going forward in controlling this devastating disease.

“We particularly welcome the strategy’s acknowledgment of the vital role of private vets as trusted advisors to their farmer clients and the importance of building upon strong working relationships between government and private vets, farmers, and the wider industry.

“Stringent biosecurity is central to the prevention and management of any infection. We support the approach of informing, advising and incentivising the uptake of good biosecurity practices on farm, which must focus on collaboration between vets and farmers.

“BVA has long supported a holistic approach to bTB control that utilises all the available tools in the toolbox. We are pleased to see that the development, validation and field trials of a viable cattle vaccine and a corresponding DIVA test are a top priority.