Increasing demand to source premium quality pedigree Jerseys in the north of England is the driver behind this new venture which is hoped to be the first of many sales.

In combining for this sale, the two companies can capitalise on their own strengths – CCM offer their first class auction facilities and continued expansion in dairy sales, while they are delighted to welcome Mark Davis of Kivells to the rostrum, with his leading knowledge and expertise in UK Jerseys.

Mark has been at Kivells for 11 years and during that time has led them to being the leading auctioneers of Channel Island breeds in the UK, he is also heavily involved in the families Rivermead Jersey herd and is a board member of the Jersey Cattle Society.

With the teams drive and passion to make this sale work, and Skipton’s ease of accessibility to both East and West and North and South, vendors and buyers alike should be keen to be part of the event on Monday 27th April.

This will be a catalogued sale, with entries needed by Monday 6th April and if you have animals you’d like to consign or need a catalogue then please let CCM dairy sales coordinator Sarah Liddle know on 07710 795585.