A close working relationship between vets and farmers is key in decision making on procedures such as castration and tail docking.

In a new position launched 26th February as part of the Animal Welfare Strategy, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) and Sheep Veterinary Society (SVS) say that in the absence of licensed local anesthesia and analgesia products in the UK, efforts should be made to reduce the need for painful husbandry procedures, especially where there are suitable alternative options available.

They say that to reduce the need for castration, farmers and vets should work closely and tailor their farm animal health and welfare plans where possible, to focus on getting their male flock to reach slaughter weight prior to sexual maturity and on preventive measures to separate young rams and ewes.

For centuries, castration has been considered the go-to, routine husbandry procedure to avoid unwanted pregnancies, ram taint (the tainting of meat which can cause an unpleasant taste) and aggressive behaviours, but the veterinary bodies point to evidence showing that some of the alternative options may have both animal welfare and economic benefits.

BVA Junior Vice President and large animal vet, James Russell, said:

“We know anecdotally that a number of farmers are successfully reducing these procedures in their flocks by using alternative measures. It is about striking a balance between a need for procedures such as these and the potential for them to cause pain.”

Recognising the devastating health and welfare implications of fly strike, BVA and SVS recommend preventive strategies to minimise this condition as well as ways to reduce the welfare risks associated with the act of tail-docking. Examples include making sure that the procedure occurs after ewe and lamb bonds have been established to avoid ‘mis mothering’. As with any intervention, tail docking should only occur after it is agreed under a Veterinary Flock Health Plan.