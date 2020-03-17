This uses a high resolution front-mounted camera to automatically guide machinery down established crop rows, and effectively provides guidance without the need for guidance lines.

“AutoTrac Vision allows users to bring more technology and automation to operations that are still driven manually. We see this being a big step forward in precision agriculture, to help producers enhance their equipment performance, improve machine uptime and reduce operating costs,” says John Deere Limited AMS product sales specialist Jack Howard.

“The system uses a camera combined with GPS technology to guide the tractor or sprayer down either tramlines or crop rows, and allows operators to work faster, with less stress, at speeds of up to 30kph. It can also be used to guide implements, such as an inter-row tiller.”

AutoTrac Vision’s innovative hybrid steering system optimises machinery operation in early-season grain or maize crops by continuously merging two data streams, a GPS correctional signal and the available image data recorded by the onboard camera system. This means users can benefit from automated steering in fields that have been planted without a guidance system, or where an existing guidance line is unavailable.

The camera detects the tramline or plant row and steers the machine along it, keeping the vehicle wheels in the centre between rows to reduce crop damage and help increase yields. In situations where it can’t detect a row, the system will fall back to an auto-generated guidance line.