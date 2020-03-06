A new engine shut-down feature guards against unnecessary fuel wastage if the machines stand idle during pauses in loading or materials handling operations, and electronic engine management reduces the speed of the engine during farm to field journeys.

All four machines are powered by the 2.5-litre JCB Diesel by Kohler engine as before but this time equipped with a DPF (diesel particulate filter) to remove a larger proportion of potentially harmful particulate matter in the exhaust gases.

The installation requires no outward changes to the machines, so excellent visibility to the rear over the compact engine cover is unaffected.

This is an essential characteristic of these highly manoeuvrable loaders because, together with the raised central driving position and large glazed area of the cab, operators can work their machines with confidence in and around buildings on livestock farms and other rural enterprises.

Performance is unaffected by the engine change as power and torque outputs remain the same.

The 1.8 tonne lift capacity TM180 and 0.8cu m 407 have a 64hp version of the JCB Diesel by Kohler engine, which drives through a single-speed 20kph hydrostatic transmission on the TM180 and a two-speed 35kph version on the 407.