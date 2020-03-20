Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 267.0p (230.0p)

Standard to 379.0p (242.4p)

Medium to 365.0p (248.9p)

Heavy to 317.4p (237.6p)

Ewes

Light to £132.00 (£86.76)

Heavy to £255.00 (£143.03)

Rams £214.00 (£133.34)

A good entry of cast cows with the majority being native bred, yet trade was sharp throughout for all classes and more required on a weekly basis. The sale topped at 129p for a Beef Shorthorn cow from JDM Thomson, Pilmuir, Hawick, who sold others at 127p and 124p. Whitebred Shorthorns to 123p from E Gray, Fallowlees, Morpeth. Luings from JW Davidson & Co., Crosslee, Selkirk sold at 121p and 118p with Galloways to 112p from WD & R Elliot, Burnfoot of Ewes, Langholm. Top price per head of £861 from Fallowlees.

The increased entry of 6,189 prime hoggs matched last weeks extreme rates with an overall average of 242.5p (SQQ 245.0p), considering there was a much poorer quality show forward, buyers again very keen to purchase large numbers of stock.

Best export hoggs were a real price with many pens selling between 330-350p per kilo. Top price per kilo of 379p for Beltex hoggs shown by T Holmes, Nutholm, Lockerbie.

Commercial hoggs made from 250-270p per kilo.

Another large entry of quality heavy hoggs were selling mostly between £140-£160 per head and comprised of 33.3% of the day’s entry.

Top price per head of £180 for Texel hoggs from CJ Roots, Kilnford Croft, Dumfries and CD Scott, Falla, Jedburgh.

Many quality hill hoggs forward and sold to £133 for Cheviots from AR Bell & Son, Kikrton, Hawick with Blackfaces to £125.50 from J Jardine, Yett, Lockerbie.

Light hoggs were short of requirements and 11p per kilo dearer on the week. Top of 267p for 30kg Blackface hoggs from JE Carruthers, Silloans, Rochester, with the majority making in excess of 250p per kilo.

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Beltex 379p Nutholm, 368p Bowsden Moor, 365p Easter Ochtermuthill, 363p The Green, 361p Nutholm & Easter Ochtermuthill.

Texel 359p Brisco Meadows, 317p Dormansteads, 304p Byreburnside, 300p East Raffles.

Herdwick 285p Powheads, 245p Rowanburnfoot, 242p Allfornaught.

Cheviot 275p Glendearg, 267p Potholm, 263p Allfornaught, 261p Brookside, 260p Jerriestown & Sandbed.

Blackface 274p, 267p Silloans, 262p Balliemeanoch, 257p Allfornaught & Arnicle, 255p Upper Kidston.

Cheviot Mule 257p Upper Kidston, 246p Oswie, 237p Kirkbride.

Shetland 255p Rowanburnfoot.

Charollais 253p Barend, 249p Jerriestown, 248p Westernhopeburn, 242p Bolton Wood Lane & Barend.

North Country Cheviot 253p Glendearg, 253p, 252p, 250p Unthank.

Suffolk 252p Allfornaught, 251p Howtel & Falla, 250p Bromfield Hall, 249p Prestrie.

Mule 252p Falla, 244p Gartvaigh, 243p Mid Harrietsfield, 242p Prestrie, 240p Nunscleugh & Snab.

Dorset 250p Frankstown, 242p Mid Harrietsfield.

Easycare 249p Easter Denhead, 244p Dryfeholm, 242p Prestrie.

Swaledale 228p, 225p High Dunashery, 221p Maidencots, 220p High Dunashery.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Texel £180 Kilnford Croft, £180, £164 Falla, £159 Kilnford Croft, £155 Lower Reiss.

Suffolk £157 Kilnford Croft, £144 The Land, £136 Culquhasen, £130 Great Hackworthy & Easter Denhead.

Beltex £155 Nutholm, £154 Wood Farm, £153 Nutholm & Upper Auchenlay, £151, £150 Easter Ochtermuthill, £150 Wood Farm.

Cheviot £133, £128 Kirkton, £127 Catslackburn, £123 The Land & Kirkton, £122 Sandbed.

Charollais £132 Oswie, £130 Thackwood.

Blackface £125.50 Yett, £120 Prestrie, £116 Whiteside, £114 Balliemeanoch.

Mule £124 East Farm, £123 The Nook, £117.50 High Priorscales, £116 Falla, £115 Glenshesk.

North Country Cheviot £123 Glendearg, £120 Cronklea, £119 Macharioch, £116.50 Unthank.

Easycare £120, £110 Easter Denhead.

Dorset £120 Frankstown, £119 Barend.

Cheviot Mule £118 Oswie, £116.50 Upper Kidston, £116, £115 Wynholm.

Herdwick £104 Allfornaught.

Swaledale £94.50 High Dunashery.