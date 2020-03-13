|
Neilston Show 2020 - Cancelled
The show committeee have taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Neilston Cattle Show which was scheduled to take place on Saturday 2nd May.
With the forthcoming announcement in Scotland, to cancel gatherings of more than 500 people due to the coronavirus outbreak, the decission was taken to cancel the show at a committee meeting on Thursday 12th March.
A press release issued by Ronnie Melrose the Neilston Agricultural Society President states;
"Our Show depends on high visitor numbers for much of our income, and with current guidance on avoiding crowds and close proximity to people, it would not be practical to enable adequate separation in most of our popular exhibits. We also expect the current environment will increasingly discourage attendance at our type of event."
While we are still seven weeks away from show day, by cancelling now, we can avoid some major costs and reduce our outlays, which will ensure we can continue to run the Neilston Show in future years.
I’m sure there will be many organisers, competitors, supporters and visitors who will be disappointed by this news, and I sincerely hope we will be able to put on a bigger and better Neilston Show in 2021.
