With the forthcoming announcement in Scotland, to cancel gatherings of more than 500 people due to the coronavirus outbreak, the decission was taken to cancel the show at a committee meeting on Thursday 12th March.

A press release issued by Ronnie Melrose the Neilston Agricultural Society President states;

"Our Show depends on high visitor numbers for much of our income, and with current guidance on avoiding crowds and close proximity to people, it would not be practical to enable adequate separation in most of our popular exhibits. We also expect the current environment will increasingly discourage attendance at our type of event."