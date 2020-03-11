Gwyn Edwards of Corwen, Denbighshire will be judging the Native and Continental classes, as well as the Supreme Championships. Dafydd Lewis of Carmarthenshire will be judging the Baby Beef classes, Baby Championship and Young Handlers competition. The South Devon Herd Book Society Performance Championships will be judged by Mrs Anne Tully of Brixham, Devon.

Mr Edwards, who farms some 700 acres at his hill and upland farm at Betws Gwerfyl Goch, in partnership with his wife Lynn and sons Dion and Cai, is looking forward to judging at Beef Expo, having been a previous winner.

“I firmly believe in supporting all of our county and village shows, and Beef Expo is at the absolute pinnacle of that. I look forward to judging at Darlington’s new Humbleton Park Auction Centre, at what promises to be a modern, stylish venue, and hope to see as correct an animal as possible,” he adds.

Dafydd Lewis, 34, also comes from a rich farming and show heritage, and operates from the family farm Pentwyn, set in the picturesque valley of Cwrtycadno, set high in the Cothi valley in the very north of Carmarthenshire county.

Engaged to Miss Caryl Howells, daughter of the well-known show calf breeder Wendy Morgan, Mr Lewis and his parents also have a long track record of breeding award winning show calves.

“It’s a great honour to have been asked to judge the calves section at this year’s NBA Beef Expo,” says Mr Lewis. “I expect a very high standard of calves from all over the country, I will be looking for width and shape, but they will also need to be very stylish and correct.”