During April, Arwyn Prichard near Cardiff deliberately missed one of his bulling heifers when giving pre-turnout Tracesure trickle charge boluses. Two months later, the odd-one-out could be identified easily.

Vet Dr Elizabeth Berry from Animax explains that even after a normal winter, grass in many parts of the UK is typically about 50% deficient in essential trace elements.

"But this year more than most, a dilution effect of waterlogged soil for weeks on end means grass is likely to be unusually deficient in selenium, cobalt and iodine," she says. "This also applies to copper in areas with known deficiency.

"Of course, shiny coats on Mr Prichard's supplemented cattle don't pay any bills in themselves. But they are a reliable, reassuring sign of good health, performance and potential profit."