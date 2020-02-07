Antimicrobial agents are used regularly in agricultural systems to improve the health, welfare and productivity of livestock, but little is known about how this impacts antimicrobial resistance (AMR) gene dynamics – the ability of a microbe to resist the effects of medication.

This has led to concerns about the potential transfer of AMR genes from livestock to humans and into the environment.

In partnership with the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute, the study was carried out during a single production cycle on a commercial pig unit with a high historic and current antimicrobial usage.

A total of 144 different genes were identified on the farm, with individual genes present in the tens, hundreds and thousands of millions per gram of pig faeces.

The study, published by Scientific Reports, highlights the extent of the AMR gene ‘pollution’ in livestock production and the environment.