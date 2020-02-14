Fresh from a championship and reserve double at last month’s second show, he returned to claim top spot at the February opener with another newly-calven heifer, the only entry from his renowned Ravensgate herd at Watergate Farm.

His Ravensgate Dalliance Shiela 164 is by the Genus sire, Wilder Dalliance, out of Ravensgate Folio Shiela 5, whose own dam has given 10,000 litres across all of her five lactations to date, is still milking well at home and is again in calf for the sixth time.

Twelve days calved and giving 32 litres, Mr Baul’s latest frontrunner sold for top price of £2,180 to regular buyer Brian Blezard, of Ribchester, who has now notched up a notable hat-trick by claiming all three champions at this year’s dairy shows.

Judge Richard Throup, who runs the 100-milker Dalesbrad pedigree dairy herd on Silsden Moor, awarded the reserve championship to his first prize newly calven cow from Calderdale’s John Midgley, who runs a commercial herd at Dean House Farm, Ludendenfoot.

The fourth generation dairy farmer was standing overall reserve in the dairy arena for the first time at Skipton, though he has won plenty of top honours with his pigs at the mart’s Christmas primestock shows.

His fortnight-calved 40-litre third calver by a home-bred stock bull sold for £1,700 to C&JR Terry & Son, of Fountains.

Edward Fort, who runs the Silmoor pedigree herd at High Bracken Hall Farm on Silsden Moor, stepped up with the second prize heifer, Silmoor Armistice Peach 2, calved for 17 days and giving 26.5 litres. By the home-bred Silmoor Fever Peach, she made £1,920 when claimed by Alan Middleton on behalf of the Hartleys in Beamsley.