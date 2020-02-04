In fact, sheep were dearer on the week by some margin, with the 2,747 prime hoggs forward levelling at 242p/kg, or £103.89 per head. All classes were very good to sell, with an increased attendance of buyers all keen to secure supply, hill-bred lambs looking every bit as well sold as lowland types.

It was also monthly show day, when Brian Lund, of Walshaw Farm in the Calderdale village of the same name near Hebden Bridge, consigned the first prize Continental and supreme champion pen, five home-bred 43kg Beltex-cross lambs by a stock tup bought three years earlier at Skipton, where he is a regular exhibitor and prize winner of both sheep and cattle.

His victors, chosen by another regular vendor at the mart, Steve Dorey, from Norton Disney in Lincolnshire, sold for £136 per head to retail butcher George Cropper Jnr for his Sandersons Butchers shop in Manchester Road, Baxenden.

Mr Cropper Jnr, who had earlier purchased the same day’s monthly prime cattle champion, also paid the day’s top per kilo price, a heady 390p/kg, or joint top per head of £160, for the reserve champion prime lambs, the second prize Continentals, five 41kg Beltex-cross from Joanne Andrews, of Easingwold.

For good measure, Mr Cropper Jnr also went to £152 each for another smart Beltex pen from Michael Hall, of Airton, who, in addition, achieved joint top call of £160, or 347p/kg, for another pen claimed by Vivers Scotlamb in Annan, whose multiple acquisitions also included the third prize Continental pen, 40kg Beltex from Jeff Burrow, of Hanlith, at £140.

Generous local farmers are now donating lambs for charity on a regular basis. This week, Silsden Moor’s Simon Bennett presented a 49kg Texel which raised £145 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance when equally generously claimed by Alan Beecroft, of Countrystyle Meats Farm Shop & Restaurant in Lancaster.

In previous weeks, John Thwaite, of Horton in Craven, had donated another single Texel lamb which netted £135 for the Luke Mortimer Fund when bought by The Hartshead Meat Co in Mossley, Greater Manchester, while James and Jennifer Garth, of Keasden, donated their last lamb of the season, this one selling to Vivers for £88 in aid of Sue Ryder Manorlands, Oxenhope.

Back in this week’s show classes, local husband and wife, John and Claire Wright, of Legrams Laithe Farm, Airton, presented the first and second prize Suffolk-cross pens, the 55kkg red rosette winners selling for £114 per head to Worsley Wholesale Butchers in Dewsbury, the 50kg runners-up at £110 to Farmers Fresh, of Wrexham.

The first prize pen of ten horned lambs, 43kg Swaledale from W Mason & Son in Appletreewick, sold for £89.50 to Scotbeef in Bridge of Allan, while the red rosette-winning pen of other hill-bred lambs, 44kg Lonks from Addingham’s Jimmy Greenwood, made £96.50 when joining regular buyer Andrew Atkinson in Felliscliffe, Harrogate.

Returning to the top end, Joanne Andrews again caught the eye with more high priced pens, her run of 29 lambs averaging 330.59p/kg, or £139.76 each, while Walter Parkinson, of Garstang, also had pens at £132 and £127, or 366p/kg and 353p/kg. Jeff Burrows’ trailer full of lambs averaged over £131 each.