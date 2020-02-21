|2020-02-21
11 year old Shows the Blackface Breeders How Its Done
11 year old, David Carr finished 2nd overall out of 215 entries at the North of England Blackface Sheep stockjudging held at Hexham Mart on Wednesday 19th February 2020.
David Carr of Highwood Farm, Hexham won the sixteen years and under North of England Blackface stockjudging shield. He scored 419 points, without any help from anyone, and also finished second overall in the open class missing out to the winner Will Storey by just two points. His Dad also David Carr was shocked as he only scored 361 points.
Young David put his win down to the advice he receives when he goes to look round the stock with his Grandad David, a renowned stockman who has farmed at Highwood for over fifty years and well known for his stock judging skills in his young farmer days.
Master judge at the event was Mrs Anabelle Morshead.
Results
Open Class
1st Will Storey
2nd David Carr Jr
3rd Kevin Ridley
Ladies
1st Karen Scott Joint
Joint 2nd Claire Irvine and Amy Gibson
YFC
1st Will Storey
Joint 2nd Graham Robson and Amy Gibson
YFC Team
1st Bellingham
2nd Haltwhistle
U16
1st David Carr Jr
2nd Ryan Dodd
3rd Ryan Fletcher
Willie and Stewie Weatherson, Edges Green took the overall championship with their Hexham Ewe.
Hexham open Tup Hogg class - Jamie Murray, Sewingshields
Scotch type Tup Hogg class - Wanwood Partners, Wanwood Hill
Best presented pen of Mule Hoggs - Stewart Herdman, Whitechapel