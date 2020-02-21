David Carr of Highwood Farm, Hexham won the sixteen years and under North of England Blackface stockjudging shield. He scored 419 points, without any help from anyone, and also finished second overall in the open class missing out to the winner Will Storey by just two points. His Dad also David Carr was shocked as he only scored 361 points.

Young David put his win down to the advice he receives when he goes to look round the stock with his Grandad David, a renowned stockman who has farmed at Highwood for over fifty years and well known for his stock judging skills in his young farmer days.

Master judge at the event was Mrs Anabelle Morshead.