The North Yorkshire sheep farmer speaking at the AGM, held at the Morritt Arms, Greta Bridge on Monday 17th February, said that with this in mind NEMSA was attempting to find the correct approach to improve links with agricultural colleges across the UK to work with both students and the breed, and to move forward together.

Mr Wilson said he had thoroughly enjoyed his two-year term in office, representing NEMSA at events and shows both near and far and meeting people old and new to the society.

Regarding 2019 lambing, he commented:

“Most of us had a good lambing, with plenty of lambs on the ground and a decent summer, also keeping dry for our annual sales, which started slowly, with buyers cautious, but did improve through the sales season, with average prices up on the previous year.”

The outgoing chairman reported that the breed was now gaining a greater presence in the farming press. “Even Jeremy Clarkson has seen the light, buying Mules at Thame for his farm. We have also been asked to find a shepherd for lambing time, which is to be filmed for a tv programme. This is a great opportunity for us to gain more support and publicity for our commercial breeding sheep which must not be missed,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of social media and urged members to keep posting articles and pictures to further promote the breed.

Mr Wilson noted:

“Eventually, Brexit has happened and we have left Europe, but none of us knows what the outcome will be in the future. However, the finished lamb prices at the moment are good, so let’s hope they are maintained.

“We must keep our standards up, keep pushing the North of England Mule, improving the breed and staying at the top. I am sure more opportunities will appear,” he said, thanking all sponsors, past and current officials, district chairmen and committee members for their support over the past two years.