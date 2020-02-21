The Loadall 532-60 AGRI features JCB’s new Command Plus cab with its industry-leading combination of space, all-round visibility and quietness.

John Smith, Managing Director, JCB Agriculture said:

“This machine brings the advantages of our large platform Loadall telescopic handlers, such as the hydraulic performance and all-new Command Plus cab, to operators who need a 3 tonne, 6.0m telescopic handler.

“It has the potential to improve productivity on dairy and other livestock farms, while keeping ownership costs in check and giving operators unprecedented levels of comfort and excellent visibility in all directions.”

Market position

The Loadall 532-60 slots into JCB’s telescopic handler range with the same lift capacity as the new-generation 532-70 at 3,200kg but in a shorter and slightly narrower package.

This results in a highly manoeuvrable machine with multi-mode steering for work in and around farm buildings, and with sufficient substance for field work, such as stacking and loading bales.

As such, it provides an obvious upgrade for operators of JCB’s Loadall 526-56 powershift and 527-58 hydrostatic handlers, with the two-stage telescopic boom taking its full lift capacity to the 6.20m maximum lift height and sustaining 1,400kg of lift at 3.34m forward reach.

Where buildings access is critical, the Loadall 532-60 can be specified on 20in tyres to bring the machine’s height down to just 2.40m from 2.49m on 24in tyres, together with a slight reduction in overall width.