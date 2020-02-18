Newlands Farm is owned by Robert and Elizabeth Haworth. Their daughter Sarah manages the farm with her partner David Luxton and in 2018 the couple chose to make a major investment by introducing a DeLaval robotic milking system. “Sarah and I had to make a big decision about the future of the herd and the dairy. We knew we needed to invest and robots offered us an opportunity to future proof the farm,” says Mr Luxton.

Three DeLaval VMS V300 milking robots were installed on the farm in a newly constructed shed designed for the 200 pedigree Holstein herd. “We have opted for a guided cow traffic system which gives our cows the choice of when to rest, feed and visit the robots to be milked. It has also given us the opportunity to spend more time managing the farm and its future.” says Mr Luxton.

The previous 16:16 parlour was deteriorating, and the couple worked very long hours milking and maintaining the equipment. “Our twins were born five years ago. We knew something had to change if we were going to be parents and dairy farmers. It was a case of change the parlour or look at more drastic measures,” explains Mr Luxton.