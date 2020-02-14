The move will mean a shorter working week for around 4,000 JCB and agency shop floor employees from Monday (February 17th). This follows an immediate suspension of all overtime.

The measures have been discussed with the GMB union and will see the introduction of a 34-hour week for UK production employees until further notice. JCB employees will be paid for a 39-hour week and will bank the hours, working them back later in the year.

JCB Chief Operating Officer Mark Turner said:

“The disruption to the component supply chain in the UK comes at a time when demand for JCB products is very strong, so while this course of action is very unfortunate, it is absolutely necessary to protect the business and our skill base.