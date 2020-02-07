The upgrades also include a factory-fitted precision guidance option and engines with an auto shut-down feature and extended service intervals that help further reduce total cost of ownership.

John Smith, Managing Director, JCB Agriculture said:

“Fastrac 4000 Series tractors continue to win over new owners and operators with their unique combination of speed, comfort, road safety, field traction and four-wheel steer manoeuvrability – all of which contribute to increased productivity.”

Maximum power and torque outputs are unchanged at 175hp, 208hp and 235hp but running costs are reduced thanks to the new Auto-Stop feature, which eliminates unnecessary fuel use by shutting down the engine after a period at idling speed, and engine oil and filter service intervals extended from 500 hours to 600 hours.

New axles

The new heavy-duty JCB axles that deliver power from the stepless (CVT) transmission have 33% higher load ratings than before and increased durability thanks to larger hubs and bearings and larger kingpin bearings – upgrades that will be especially beneficial for tractors engaged in high-draft load work or when fitted with new tyre options that help deliver even higher levels of traction in the field.

Permitted gross vehicle weight is increased, so larger externally-mounted brake discs are fitted all round to increase braking performance, and at the front, the axle differential is a larger, hydraulically-engaged locking design rather than a limited slip unit to further enhance tractive effort when conditions are slippery underfoot.