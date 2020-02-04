|2020-02-04
Row By Row Seed Rate Variation Offers Yield Increase
Row by row seed rate variation is now possible in electrically driven models within KUHN’s Maxima 3 precision drill range, giving growers new levels of seeding capability.
Available on machines from 6 to 12 rows, and with row spacings from 37.5cm up to 80cm, electric drive technology will allow variation of seed rate row by row. This can be carried out manually from the tractor cab or as determined by a variable rate map.
Work carried out by KUHN in the development of the technology has shown that varying the seed rate in response to soil conditions can lead to seed savings of 2-3% when used in conjunction with section control (automated row shut-off). In addition to seed savings, variable seed rate also optimises plant populations according to available water and soil nutrients, with this resulting in an overall potential yield gain of between 5 and 8%.
Maxima 3 precision drills are suitable for drilling maize, sunflower, beetroot, sugar beet, peas, beans, onions and other crops where row spacings from 37.5 to 80cm are used. The range includes 12 models in a choice of configurations, with electric drive versions being available in mounted formats including telescopic, foldable and telescopic with adjustable spacing.
With electrically driven models exclusively available with ISOBUS compatibility, control can be facilitated from either the tractor terminal or KUHN’s own CCI terminal. With 48 volt electrical power entirely independent of the tractor, constant and smooth operation of the seeding mechanism is maintained, with seed rate variation and section control being instant and precise to avoid any seed wastage.
Both mechanical and electric versions of the Maxima 3 range use an improved seed selection and ejection system which enables accurate seed placement at working speeds of up to 10km/h. Accuracy is also enhanced by a new seeding unit parallelogram which is reinforced in key areas, including at critical hinges and linkages, for added stability, robustness and longevity.
A new coulter pressure system, capable of producing up to 180kg of downward pressure also enhances seeding accuracy by ensuring consistent depth control.
Each seeding unit’s settings (depth, ground pressure, furrow closing, etc.) can be adjusted easily and quickly by hand and without the need for any specialist tools. This not only makes setting up the machine more efficient, but also makes maintenance tasks less time consuming.
A wide choice of optional equipment includes angle-adjustable V-Max rear closing wheels, which provide a furrow closing pressure of up to 45kg. Fertiliser hoppers, front, rear and intermediate press wheels, clod cleaners and trash wipers are also available.