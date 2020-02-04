Available on machines from 6 to 12 rows, and with row spacings from 37.5cm up to 80cm, electric drive technology will allow variation of seed rate row by row. This can be carried out manually from the tractor cab or as determined by a variable rate map.

Work carried out by KUHN in the development of the technology has shown that varying the seed rate in response to soil conditions can lead to seed savings of 2-3% when used in conjunction with section control (automated row shut-off). In addition to seed savings, variable seed rate also optimises plant populations according to available water and soil nutrients, with this resulting in an overall potential yield gain of between 5 and 8%.

Maxima 3 precision drills are suitable for drilling maize, sunflower, beetroot, sugar beet, peas, beans, onions and other crops where row spacings from 37.5 to 80cm are used. The range includes 12 models in a choice of configurations, with electric drive versions being available in mounted formats including telescopic, foldable and telescopic with adjustable spacing.

With electrically driven models exclusively available with ISOBUS compatibility, control can be facilitated from either the tractor terminal or KUHN’s own CCI terminal. With 48 volt electrical power entirely independent of the tractor, constant and smooth operation of the seeding mechanism is maintained, with seed rate variation and section control being instant and precise to avoid any seed wastage.