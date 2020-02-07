Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 270.0p (238.9p)

Standard to 335.0p (245.2p)

Medium to 325.0p (238.2p)

Heavy to 277.0p (226.5p)

Ewes

Light to £93.00 (£63.49)

Heavy to £185.00 (£98.58)

Rams £146.00 (£95.22)

An improved entry of cast cows continued to meet a brisk trade, with more required on a weekly basis. The sale topped at £1,053 for a Limousin cow from G Famelton, Horseholme, Gilsland, who sold others to 130p and 128p per kilo also for Limousins. Belted Galloways to 112p from Hoscote Estate, Hawick.

Prime hoggs (3,169) were well short of buyer’s requirements, selling to average 235.4p (SQQ 240.1p), which was 9p up on the week. Again, many more could easily have been sold.

Best export hoggs sold well above 300p per kilo and to a top of 335p for Beltex hoggs from B Ryder, Newton Cottage, Moffat.

Commercial hoggs all sold between 230-250p per kilo. Another marvelous show of 926 heavy hoggs met an outstanding trade, with a top of £140 for Texel hoggs from CD Scott, Falla, Jedburgh and for Suffolk hoggs from Messrs Hepburn & Co., North House, Hawick.

Light hoggs were a massive trade and short of requirements with numbers for this section short of requirements, selling to £84 for 31kg Beltex hoggs from Messrs M & J Kennedy, Lurgan, Aberfeldy.

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Beltex 335p Newton Cottage, 325p Dunjop, 322p Newton Cottage.

Texel 300p, 292p West Wharmley, 286p Newton Cottage, 281p Thornton Tower.

Cheviot 257p Ifferdale, 248p, 247p Gillesbie Farms, 247p Maidencots & Maryholm.

Suffolk 256p Keepwic, 253p Tinnishall, 247p, 243p Thornington, 243p Archerbeck.

Herdwick 250p, 244p Powheads, 244p Chapel House, 239p Riggshield.

Blackface 248p Rowanburnfoot, 245p Springwells, 241p Killipol, 237p Horseholme.

Swaledale 247p Keepwick, 228p, 216p Breckon Hill.

Cheviot Mule 243p High Dovecote, 223p Kirkbride, 220p Catslackburn.

Charollais 241p Maryholm, 238p Westernhopeburn.

Mule 238p Kirkhouse, 235p Killipol, 234p Langholm & Thornton Tower.

North Country Cheviot 226p Oldfield, 209p Grindon Hill.

Kerry 222p Riggshield.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Texel £140 Falla, £138 Gallowberry, £137 Dunjop, £135 West Wharmley, £134 Dunjop.

Suffolk £140 North House, £135 West Wharmley, £130 West End.

Beltex £133 Newton Cottage, £132 Dunjop, £131 Newton Cottage, £130 Dunjop.

Border Leicester £131, £125 Silloans.

Cheviot £125 The Land, £119 High Priorscales, £117 The Land, £116.50 Whitecroft Mains.

Mule £124 Haresgill Cottage, £121 Gallowberry, £112 Kirkhouse, £110 Thornton Tower.

Charollais £114 Knowe.

Blackface £113 Cowburnrigg, £112 Edges Green, £108 Barlaes.

Zwartble £111 Achalone Croft.

Kerry £107 Riggshield.

Cheviot Mule £106 Raggetsyke.

North Country Cheviot £98, £95 Oldfield, £90 Grindon Hill.

Swaledale £95 Westernhopeburn, £89 Breckon Hill, £84 Keepwick.

Herdwick £93 Chapel House, £91 Riggshield.