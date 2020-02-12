But while limited root growth is no surprise in late-planted fields, because crops have had less time to grow, rooting problems are also evident in this season’s early-planted crops, he says, and there is a relationship in wheat that says the longer the roots at flowering, the higher the yield.

“Early-drilled wheat crops have established well,” says Mr Scott, “and test digs have indicated they have developed reasonable crown roots. However, because they have sat in waterlogged soils over winter, growth of their finer adventitious roots, which are the ones that seek out moisture and nutrients, has been poor.

“As well as having limited root structures, late-established crops have also had less time for tillering.

“Meanwhile, because of excess winter rainfall, some leaching of soil nutrients has been inevitable. Otherwise, these nutrients would have helped.”

In response, Mr Scott says improving root mass should be a key focus this season, along with improving tiller production where necessary to attain the optimum number of ears per square metre.

Findings from ProCam 4Cast, the company’s annual big data analysis of thousands of hectares of cropping, have shown that late-established crops can still produce decent yields, but it is vital to pay attention to detail, he stresses.

“An early application of plant growth regulator can help in multiple ways,” he continues. “As well as helping to improve root mass, by reducing apical dominance, it also stimulates tillering, which helps to offset low plant populations or loss of tillers due to winter kill. Optimising tillering also increases the number of crown roots in backward crops, which reduces root lodging, and can improve thousand grain weight.

“With this in mind, I will be looking to apply an appropriate plant growth regulator as soon as possible this spring within label restrictions. However, hand-in-hand with growth regulation goes good crop nutrition.”