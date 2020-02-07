“The day’s strong trade was fuelled by suckler producers demonstrating vision; they are aware that Beef Shorthorn genetics will provide a solution delivering a low input, low cost, modern functional suckler cow that will potentially fit future systems under a new post-Brexit regime,” commented breed society secretary, Jo Bailey.

First to go at 20,000gns was the intermediate and overall male champion, Coxhill Magnum TI +31, SRI +31, a 22-month-old roan by Ballylinney Glen from LJ Townsend, Moffat, Dumfriesshire. He sold to Thistledown Cowford Farms, Bankfoot, Perthshire.

Next lot in the ring, Rookwith Marvellous commanded the second leading 20,000gns bid in a two-way split from Robert Leach, Banbury, Oxon and Thomas Staunton, North Kinvara, Galway. Bred and exhibited by E Page, Bedale, North Yorkshire, he was a roan 22-month-old by the 8,500gns Castlemount Junior and stood in reserve place in the intermediate line up.

Two entries were bid to 11,000gns. First was Glenisla Macleod TI +23, SRI +25, a 22-month-old roan by Millerston Jamboree from Major JPO Gibb, Blairgowrie, Perthshire to Balgay Farms, Inchture, Perthshire. The same breeder also offered Glenisla Masterton TI +44, SRI +50, a 23-month-old roan by Broughton Park Thunder for 6,500gns to LJ Townsend.

The second 11,000gns price tag went to Meonside Mufasa, a 20-month-old roan by Elliot Salute, bred by Frank E Moffat and offered by D and T Bradley Farmer, Parkgate, Dumfriesshire. He sold to Gates Farming, Oakham, Leicestershire.

Senior champion, Knockenjig Morpheus TI +51, SRI +54, a 23-month-old roan by Fearn Jumpstart from David and Rosemary Dickie, Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway made 8,000gns to WJ and J Green, Fochabers, Morayshire.

A second 8,000gns bid was commanded by the 22-month-old light roan Fearn Morangie TI +37, SRI +45, a Fearn Jono son from J Scott and Partners, Tain, Invernesshire. The buyer was A and C Farms, Langham, Rutland.

Two, 22-month-old Fearn Elmer sons were in the money for the same breeders. The dark roan Fearn Munro TI +22, SRI +24 made 7,800gns to D Baillie, Carnwath, Lanarkshire whilst the roan Fearn Mallaig TI +44, SR +45, sold for 6,000gns to H and N Sloan, Lauder, Berwickshire.

Podehole Rock Marquis TI + 45, SRI +53, a 22-month-old red by Royalla Rockstar from H Horrell, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire was secured for 7,000gns by CG Bonner and Son, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. The same breeders offered Podehole Matador TI + 34, SRI +35, a 23-month-old red and little white by Knockenjig Hercules to Exmoor Forest Farms, Minehead, Somerset.