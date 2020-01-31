The winners have been named as Stephanie Batehup of Carrs Billington in Longtown, Cumbria; Helen Dominy Whiten (Dom) of Hill Park Veterinary Group in Essex; Emma Penn of Middlewich Veterinary Surgery in Cheshire; and Ellie Houston, who is currently studying as a veterinary nurse at Harper Adams University.

Overall winner and recipient of the AHDA Cup, sponsored by Elanco, is Stephanie Batehup, who also collected the Simon Fleet Cup and a cheque for £300 as the top advisor covering all species. She was presented with the top prize by Andrew Wylie of sponsors Zoetis.

Stephanie’s passion for producing the best stock possible inspired her to qualify with AMTRA while working on the family sheep farm, having just completed her first-class honours degree in Applied Animal Science through the SRUC in Edinburgh.

“I am extremely proud to have achieved the Overall Winner Award,” says Stephanie, “I believe communication and professionalism are the key skills and qualities we must demonstrate as AMTRA registered animal medicines advisors, building the trust with the customer. This helps us dispel some of the old myths around product use.”

Stephanie believes building this bond helps her to provide advice and information to help customers review current treatment and health plans, and look at alternative products that may be more appropriate. She is also passionate about preventing anthelmintic resistance.

The winner of the AMTRA Cup for best companion animal advisor is Helen Whiten, or Dom as she is better known, practice administrator of Hill Park Veterinary Group in Essex. Dom has been employed in various roles in veterinary practices for some 15 years, having previously worked as a horse mounted constable. She also embarks on voluntary work at the RSPCA Mid-Essex branch and clinic. Helen also receives a cheque for £200.

She says, “The most important part of my AMTRA role in a small animal veterinary practice is to provide clients with knowledge and advice to benefit their animals. In particular, enabling clients to understand the importance of effective treatments of endo- and ecto-parasites of their pets to improve family safety as well as pet welfare. I am delighted to have been recognised for this work.”