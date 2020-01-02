Following the launch of new guidelines by the Welsh Government, clarifying the use of non-validated testing, test developer PBD Biotech is encouraging more farmers to participate in further trials.

A record 12,799 cattle have been slaughtered in Wales alone this past year because of bovine TB; a 28% increase year on year, with one region recording a 190% increase.

To help accelerate the development of alternatives to the current tests, the Welsh Government has issued (November 2019) a new policy that set out the conditions needed for authorised use of non-validated tests in a cattle herd affected by a bovine TB breakdown. A similar protocol was issued by UK Government last year (May 2018) for cattle herds in England; it includes Actiphage, following the test’s use as part of a successful private eradication plan on Devon dairy farm Gatcombe.

PBD Biotech, an early-stage agri-tech company based in Suffolk, is seeking more farms to trial Actiphage in order to gain the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) validation. The Actiphage test offers the potential to revolutionise control of bovine TB by allowing detection of the disease within hours from a blood or milk sample.

Mossman Farming, in Ceredigion, is located in an area of chronic breakdown. It is a spring-calving milking herd with a total stock of 529, to date 312 dairy cows have been slaughtered. Farmer Chris Mossman agreed to trial Actiphage after hearing about the Gatcombe pilot.

Chris explains:

“TB is a massive problem in Ceredigion, so when I heard about Actiphage’s use at Gatacombe, helping to clear that dairy herd for the first time in six years, I wanted to try and replicate those findings here. Me – and many other farmers – are losing large numbers of animals. I’m trying to do all I can to get rid of this disease from my herd.”

In Spring 2019, The Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales granted permission for vet Robert Price-Jones to use Actiphage to screen high-risk cattle for M. bovis.