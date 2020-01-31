The SPL Ultra range of points, wings and shins builds on the Spaldings long experience in the wear-parts market and follows investment in both engineering technology and product development engineers to create the new higher-performance range.

A common feature of the products is the use of tungsten tiles to protect the most vulnerable soil-engaging surfaces – such as the leading edges of points and wings – along with strategically positioned ribs and serrations that help ward off collateral wear to the underlying component.

Additional material and hard-facing techniques help maintain each component’s shape and form, with accurate manufacture ensuring a good fit to legs and tines.

“Listening to our customers’ experiences has enabled us to identify soil-engaging parts that would benefit from enhanced performance,” says Steve Constable, managing director at Spaldings.

“Detailed analysis of wear patterns by our development engineers on both OEM and non-genuine wearing parts has then resulted in design improvements that make a real difference to the life of these parts.”

For example, Mr Constable refers to field experience showing that the SPL Ultra heavy-duty cast point for Simba / Great Plains Prolift and Flatliner 500 subsoilers or Solo and DTX combination cultivators, can outlast standard points by as much as eight times.

“While soil abrasion inevitably takes its toll, the SPL Ultra parts are designed to maintain their original shape to provide effective compaction-loosening or soil-cultivating performance for as long as possible,” he says.

Further items will be added to the Spaldings SPL Ultra range later this year.