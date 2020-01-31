|2020-01-31
Spaldings Introduce their SPL Ultra Parts Range
A new range of hard-wearing soil-engaging components for commonly used cultivators, subsoilers and tine seed drills has been developed by Spaldings to provide a cost-effective solution to parts replacement.
The SPL Ultra range of points, wings and shins builds on the Spaldings long experience in the wear-parts market and follows investment in both engineering technology and product development engineers to create the new higher-performance range.
A common feature of the products is the use of tungsten tiles to protect the most vulnerable soil-engaging surfaces – such as the leading edges of points and wings – along with strategically positioned ribs and serrations that help ward off collateral wear to the underlying component.
Additional material and hard-facing techniques help maintain each component’s shape and form, with accurate manufacture ensuring a good fit to legs and tines.
“Listening to our customers’ experiences has enabled us to identify soil-engaging parts that would benefit from enhanced performance,” says Steve Constable, managing director at Spaldings.
“Detailed analysis of wear patterns by our development engineers on both OEM and non-genuine wearing parts has then resulted in design improvements that make a real difference to the life of these parts.”
For example, Mr Constable refers to field experience showing that the SPL Ultra heavy-duty cast point for Simba / Great Plains Prolift and Flatliner 500 subsoilers or Solo and DTX combination cultivators, can outlast standard points by as much as eight times.
“While soil abrasion inevitably takes its toll, the SPL Ultra parts are designed to maintain their original shape to provide effective compaction-loosening or soil-cultivating performance for as long as possible,” he says.
Further items will be added to the Spaldings SPL Ultra range later this year.
The first items available in the UK and Ireland to order on the Spaldings website, via telesales or face-to-face with a member of the nationwide Spaldings field sales team are designed for a number of specific subsoilers and cultivators:
-
Heavy-duty point and reversible lower shin for the Spaldings Flat-Lift subsoiler;
-
Subsoiling point with 3inch wings and wide-wing option for the Keeble Progressive cultivator;
-
Wings for the points on Horsch Terrano stubble cultivators with MulchMix legs;
-
An 80mm Marathon-type claw point with raised central spine to fit Väderstad Cultus, Opus and Swift cultivators, and the TopDown combination implement;
-
A heavy-duty cast point for the deep soil-loosening tines on Simba / Great Plains Prolift and Flatliner 500 subsoilers, and Solo and DTX cultivators;
-
Penetration point and twin-wing fixture for the Horsch CO and Sprinter cultivators and LD (low disturbance) leg on Simba/Great Plains SL, Solo and DTX implements;
-
A seed-coulter for the same implements running LD legs;
-
A tungsten-tile tipped 45mm vertical point/coulter for Kuhn Megant, Kverneland TS and KRM Sola tine drills.