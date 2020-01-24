The technology is connected to satellites so the devices can be tracked throughout the UK, mainland Europe and beyond. The vehicle position is recorded every 15 seconds and data is uploaded to the cloud every two minutes, providing a permanent record of every journey. To protect the ATV, the device creates an ‘invisible geo-fence’ which if broken sends a message to a 24/7 operation centre who inform the owner and can inform the police if a theft is in progress.

Yamaha ATV Manager, William Kay has welcomed the new addition to the range saying: “Farmers often work alone and are vulnerable to thieves attacking them for high value machinery such as ATVs. Whilst theft is a big issue, this technology also works to inform farm managers in the event that one of their workers has an accident to make sure assistance reaches them as soon as possible in an emergency.”

Research carried out by the NFU shows thefts of high value machinery from farms is rapidly increasing. The increase between 2017 and 2018 was 12% and predictions suggest this is likely to have risen again in 2019. The NFU offers guidance to farmers including fitting a tracking device. Therefore, if the Stealth S5 is fitted to an ATV, Datatool has an agreement with the NFU that a 12.5% discount on insurance will be offered.